456 wrote:

Giants should have signed wardle then sold Cudjoe whilst they still can get money for him. Unfortunately Hangerman it seems you have not followed nor understand RL? Keep your insults to yourself. No trolling here, mere facts! Wardle wants success something he won't achieve at the Giants...Everything about the Giants is second rate...they don't even want to use the upgraded facilities available to them?

You are very lucky Giants made top 8 because they would certainly have been a championship team next year...

I await your high intellect repost Hangerman....