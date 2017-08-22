456 wrote:
Giants should have signed wardle then sold Cudjoe whilst they still can get money for him. Unfortunately Hangerman it seems you have not followed nor understand RL? Keep your insults to yourself. No trolling here, mere facts! Wardle wants success something he won't achieve at the Giants...Everything about the Giants is second rate...they don't even want to use the upgraded facilities available to them?
You are very lucky Giants made top 8 because they would certainly have been a championship team next year...
I await your high intellect repost Hangerman....
Just for you here's a photo of Joe Wardle and Leroy Cudjoe after winning the 2013 League Leaders shield.
Something Joe did with Huddersfield. Nothing 2nd rate about that.
Also - you are aware Joe has signed for Cas as a 2nd rower not a centre so would not be a replacement for our captain.
Also - if you followed or understood RL you would certainly know that Giants have invested heavily in their facilities and are looking to improve them further with Woodfield Park
Also - are you aware that our turn in fortune occured on the return of Mr Cudjoe into the side?
Looking at your "mere facts". You said Giants are a championship team and would have gone down had they not finished about 4 other superleague clubs in a 23 round league - are you aware how stupid that sounds? Your facts have more holes than your blow up doll.