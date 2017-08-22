WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wardle

Re: Wardle
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:18 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7777
But he's not....he's a troll.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Re: Wardle
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:20 pm
Maffy Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 85
Location: East WF6 The best part
My point exactly.
Re: Wardle
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 2:01 pm
456 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri May 26, 2017 9:17 pm
Posts: 19
"They" referring to management!
Re: Wardle
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 9:22 am
Wadski User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 29, 2006 6:01 pm
Posts: 10371
Location: On the naughty step
456 wrote:
Giants should have signed wardle then sold Cudjoe whilst they still can get money for him. Unfortunately Hangerman it seems you have not followed nor understand RL? Keep your insults to yourself. No trolling here, mere facts! Wardle wants success something he won't achieve at the Giants...Everything about the Giants is second rate...they don't even want to use the upgraded facilities available to them?
You are very lucky Giants made top 8 because they would certainly have been a championship team next year...
I await your high intellect repost Hangerman....


Just for you here's a photo of Joe Wardle and Leroy Cudjoe after winning the 2013 League Leaders shield.
Image

Something Joe did with Huddersfield. Nothing 2nd rate about that.

Also - you are aware Joe has signed for Cas as a 2nd rower not a centre so would not be a replacement for our captain.

Also - if you followed or understood RL you would certainly know that Giants have invested heavily in their facilities and are looking to improve them further with Woodfield Park.

Also - are you aware that our turn in fortune occured on the return of Mr Cudjoe into the side?


Looking at your "mere facts". You said Giants are a championship team and would have gone down had they not finished about 4 other superleague clubs in a 23 round league - are you aware how stupid that sounds? Your facts have more holes than your blow up doll.
For the latest Giants News on Twitter first: Click Here Now!

FREE STUFF
We're Claret and Gold
Re: Wardle
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 5:50 pm
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 2025
jools wrote:
did we do well out of that deal with knights- as Cas are reportedly paying £100,000 to knights for his release!
http://www.canberratimes.com.au/rugby-l ... xxpz1.html


The "six-figure sum" paid is in Australian dollars.
It's about 60k in U.K. pounds.
Re: Wardle
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 5:55 pm
raceman User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 02, 2003 9:58 pm
Posts: 732
Location: Huddersfield
Maffy wrote:
As a Giants fan, should that not have been we?

He's not a Giants fan just a troll can't believe he's not been banned. Will be in the HD1 before Cas game 456 if you fancy coming and spouting your stuff, we can have a proper discussion if you fancy? If not, do one keyboard warrior
This will be our year......................................................Hopefully!
But maybe not with child running amock.
