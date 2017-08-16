WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wardle

Board index Super League - Super 8s Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Wardle

Post a reply
Wardle
Post Wed Aug 16, 2017 6:48 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7776
did we do well out of that deal with knights- as Cas are reportedly paying £100,000 to knights for his release!
http://www.canberratimes.com.au/rugby-l ... xxpz1.html
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Re: Wardle
Post Wed Aug 16, 2017 8:04 pm
Unbeliever User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2012 3:54 pm
Posts: 481
Location: Huddersfield
Knights have said he's being released for personal reasons. They've done well to get £100k for someone who wanted to go.
Re: Wardle
Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 7:19 am
GiantMisterE Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2011 2:59 pm
Posts: 210
But I thought him and his family were so settled...
Re: Wardle
Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 5:23 pm
bilko1941 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Oct 01, 2011 4:24 pm
Posts: 578
jools wrote:
did we do well out of that deal with knights- as Cas are reportedly paying £100,000 to knights for his release!
http://www.canberratimes.com.au/rugby-l ... xxpz1.html
Wasn't it wrapped up with the Mamo deal Jools?
Re: Wardle
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 2:28 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7776
Confirmed to cas on a three year deal.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Re: Wardle
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 8:50 am
456 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri May 26, 2017 9:17 pm
Posts: 17
Why did Joe Wardle not return to the Giants?
Statement of ambition and wants to be in the top eight the probability!
Re: Wardle
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 9:07 am
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7776
Because we have just replaced him with turner?
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 456, bilko1941, jools, Logger and 80 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,620,8321,71976,1844,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 24th Aug : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 09:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 18:30
CH1
LONDON
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 26th Aug : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 15:00
CC2017
WIGAN
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM