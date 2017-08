Egg Banjo wrote: Watched him play a few times and i honestly think he'd do a decent job in the first geam already but with a couple more years development he could be a stand out player for a long time

I think he's not going to be first team for a bit because he is not physically up to it yet. I think the coaching staff are probably protecting him until his physical ability catches up with his playing ability or at least that's what I suspect.