Re: Tyler Randell
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 8:00 am
Tricky2309 User avatar
PopTart wrote:
So back to Randell.
Hope he plays against Sts.
Hadley wasn't bad at hooker but I prefer him in his natural position and when he plays others try to help and we get errors.
Needs a dominant hooker to take over. TR is arriving at the perfect time.


What about playing against Salford first?
Re: Tyler Randell
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 8:15 am
PopTart User avatar
Tricky2309 wrote:
What about playing against Salford first?


Ha good point. I need to pay more attention to fixtures.
Re: Tyler Randell
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 10:42 am
LyndsayGill User avatar
Such is the depth of the player pool in Oz, reserve grade is a high standard.
Re: Tyler Randell
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 12:57 pm
vastman User avatar
LyndsayGill wrote:
Such is the depth of the player pool in Oz, reserve grade is a high standard.


I'd pitch it at top end Championship, bottom end SL, so certainly fertile recruiting ground IMHO.
Re: Tyler Randell
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 1:29 pm
MC tweeted last night that Tyler had been training last 2 days,says he's great kid with smashing family. He's available for Salford match if req'd.
Re: Tyler Randell
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 1:50 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
So, Randell or Williams for interchange hooker ?
Assuming that the answer is Randell, what will become of Williams ?
Re: Tyler Randell
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 2:57 pm
TrinityIHC User avatar
wrencat1873 wrote:
So, Randell or Williams for interchange hooker ?
Assuming that the answer is Randell, what will become of Williams ?


Think he will return home to try and get a piece of the newly increased NRL cap. Frustrating player is Williams, real rocks and diamonds kind of guy.
Re: Tyler Randell
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 3:08 pm
vastman User avatar
TrinityIHC wrote:
Think he will return home to try and get a piece of the newly increased NRL cap. Frustrating player is Williams, real rocks and diamonds kind of guy.


About sums him up, just my opinion but I think you need more than that from a quota player.

Anyone know how Ackroyd is doing in the under 19's was getting rave reviews early season.
Re: Tyler Randell
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 4:29 pm
metallicat User avatar
I see the experts are writing off young Tyler already.
Re: Tyler Randell
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 5:13 pm
vastman User avatar
metallicat wrote:
I see the experts are writing off young Tyler already.


You mean just one person is writing him off, I can't see anyone else doing it. :(
