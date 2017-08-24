WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tyler Randell

Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 8:00 am
PopTart wrote:
So back to Randell.
Hope he plays against Sts.
Hadley wasn't bad at hooker but I prefer him in his natural position and when he plays others try to help and we get errors.
Needs a dominant hooker to take over. TR is arriving at the perfect time.


What about playing against Salford first?
Re: Tyler Randell
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 8:15 am
Tricky2309 wrote:
What about playing against Salford first?


Ha good point. I need to pay more attention to fixtures.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Tyler Randell
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 10:42 am
Such is the depth of the player pool in Oz, reserve grade is a high standard.
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
