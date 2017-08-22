Eastern Wildcat wrote: Cant really agree or disagree with any of the comments about Hasson.



At the end of the day, he has only played twice for us so it is early days.



In those 2 games he hasnt done anything wrong but hasnt stood out either.



With both Allgood and Walker gone, I would like to think we will be bringing in some quality props in the winter.



With these two replaced on top of what we already have, and our back row being solid, cant see him getting too much game time to be fair.



Is he a replacement long term for Molloy

Props no longer with us for 2018 as it is from this years squad.Walker (suspended)Walker (released)Allgood (released)Hirst (not taken option as yet)Signed for next yearBaldwinson (prob replacement for young Walker)We need atleast 2 big props if Hirst does go and that's a concern as it's an area this year we've been strongest I've known in depth and performance.As for Hasson he has made a few errors on impact which makes me think he's more of a second row than a prop on first look. We can't judge him fully on just two stints. And he was solid against Leeds.glad Randell is here. Timely boost for Salford if he plays.