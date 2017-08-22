WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tyler Randell

Re: Tyler Randell
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 4:43 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Cant really agree or disagree with any of the comments about Hasson.

At the end of the day, he has only played twice for us so it is early days.

In those 2 games he hasnt done anything wrong but hasnt stood out either.

With both Allgood and Walker gone, I would like to think we will be bringing in some quality props in the winter.

With these two replaced on top of what we already have, and our back row being solid, cant see him getting too much game time to be fair.

Is he a replacement long term for Molloy


Props no longer with us for 2018 as it is from this years squad.

Walker (suspended)
Walker (released)
Allgood (released)
Hirst (not taken option as yet)

Signed for next year

Baldwinson (prob replacement for young Walker)

We need atleast 2 big props if Hirst does go and that's a concern as it's an area this year we've been strongest I've known in depth and performance.

As for Hasson he has made a few errors on impact which makes me think he's more of a second row than a prop on first look. We can't judge him fully on just two stints. And he was solid against Leeds.

glad Randell is here. Timely boost for Salford if he plays.
Top six 2005 - Trinity.
Re: Tyler Randell
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 1:28 pm
I actually think we are in a luxurious position in the front row.

We have Fifita and England who both look to be kicking on.

Huby has had a few injuries but again a very useful player.

I see no obvious reason why we wouldn't re-sign Hirst other than money.

Balwinson is potentially a very good aquisition

Hasson, pure speculator really but assuming he shows his value.

Arone is best at LF no doubt but he can play prop if needed. Even Anakin does a half decent job at prop.

That's 7 potential props.

So rather than two props, lets for once enjoy the luxury of signing a player on ability rather than versatility.

FWIW I'd look for another top notch prop rather than two half decent ones. Just my opinion but it's paid off with Huby, England and Fifita.

I also think two hookers will make a big difference. When Woody gets tired we lose momentum and the props don't get the rest from those valuable scampers.
Re: Tyler Randell
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 1:31 pm
Trojan Horse wrote:
Props no longer with us for 2018 as it is from this years squad.

Walker (suspended)
Walker (released)
Allgood (released)
Hirst (not taken option as yet)

Signed for next year

Baldwinson (prob replacement for young Walker)

We need atleast 2 big props if Hirst does go and that's a concern as it's an area this year we've been strongest I've known in depth and performance.

As for Hasson he has made a few errors on impact which makes me think he's more of a second row than a prop on first look. We can't judge him fully on just two stints. And he was solid against Leeds.

glad Randell is here. Timely boost for Salford if he plays.


Dont think that you can count both Walkers, one effectively replaced the other, even though he was subsequently suspended and Baldwinson replaces one of them.
Still need a couple of replacements though.
