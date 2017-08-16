Cant really agree or disagree with any of the comments about Hasson.



At the end of the day, he has only played twice for us so it is early days.



In those 2 games he hasnt done anything wrong but hasnt stood out either.



With both Allgood and Walker gone, I would like to think we will be bringing in some quality props in the winter.



With these two replaced on top of what we already have, and our back row being solid, cant see him getting too much game time to be fair.



Is he a replacement long term for Molloy