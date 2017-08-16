WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tyler Randell

Tyler Randell
Post Wed Aug 16, 2017 5:51 pm
Free-scoring winger

Got visa
http://www.totalrl.com/tyler-randell-fi ... nity-move/
Re: Tyler Randell
Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 7:25 am
Bronze RLFANS Member
djcool wrote:
Got visa
http://www.totalrl.com/tyler-randell-fi ... nity-move/


What about Mastercard?
Re: Tyler Randell
Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 5:27 pm
Bronze RLFANS Member

Hope he is better with it than our lass :roll:
Re: Tyler Randell
Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 9:16 pm
Hope he's better than that other reserve signing Hasson
Re: Tyler Randell
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 3:21 am
Free-scoring winger

http://www.newcastleknights.com.au/news ... _news.html
Re: Tyler Randell
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:22 am
Gold RLFANS Member
steve1g wrote:
Hope he's better than that other reserve signing Hasson


Why, what's he done wrong? played well in both games - seems an odd comment.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Tyler Randell
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:40 am
Free-scoring winger

Cant really agree or disagree with any of the comments about Hasson.

At the end of the day, he has only played twice for us so it is early days.

In those 2 games he hasnt done anything wrong but hasnt stood out either.

With both Allgood and Walker gone, I would like to think we will be bringing in some quality props in the winter.

With these two replaced on top of what we already have, and our back row being solid, cant see him getting too much game time to be fair.

Is he a replacement long term for Molloy
Re: Tyler Randell
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 8:13 am
Strong-running second rower

vastman wrote:
Why, what's he done wrong? played well in both games - seems an odd comment.


Has an unorthodox style which seems to be confusing people, plus he missed a couple of tackles in his first game which means we need to write him off immediately.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Re: Tyler Randell
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 8:40 am
Free-scoring winger
Have it from a reliable source that Tyler Randell arrived Sunday morning :thumb:
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
Image
Re: Tyler Randell
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 10:03 am
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

financialtimes wrote:
Have it from a reliable source that Tyler Randell arrived Sunday morning :thumb:


Good news, wonder if he will feature against the devils ? Biggest game of season to date. Assuming everyones (apart from long term) fit be interesting to see what team we put out - really looking forward to it, get a win against them and the battle for 4th will probably go until last game of season

