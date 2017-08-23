BrisbaneRhino wrote: Ellis must be about the only modern player to be held in the highest regard by fans of four teams who he played for. For a guy who at one stage looked like being one of those too slow for centre/too small for a second row types, he's done pretty well...

I remember when he signed for us a Wests fan post absolutely eulogising about him, but even with all the plaudits before he arrived few FC fans could have believed what he together with Radford would achieve in terms of transforming the leadership of the playing side of things. He often says he wasn't the most talented player but what defines him is his refusal to give less than 100% whether at training or on game day. No better role model, I hope his legacy lives long at our club.