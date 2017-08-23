After talking to my Generals I am willing to let much needed supplies of food, drink and medicines into the ruins of Letchworth Garden City. However, if we manage to retain the Challenge Cup and Mr Ellis is lifting that shiny trophy above his head, under the guidance of Mr Radford, come Saturday teatime, I may not be able to withhold the resumption of another full frontal assault next week.
Aaaaw, that's cute, you really have a man crush on me but really you need to put your widdle away as it's a bit creepy now Even Ebenezer Howard wouldn't let you and your type into the Garden City
Ellis must be about the only modern player to be held in the highest regard by fans of four teams who he played for. For a guy who at one stage looked like being one of those too slow for centre/too small for a second row types, he's done pretty well...
Ellis must be about the only modern player to be held in the highest regard by fans of four teams who he played for. For a guy who at one stage looked like being one of those too slow for centre/too small for a second row types, he's done pretty well...
I remember when he signed for us a Wests fan post absolutely eulogising about him, but even with all the plaudits before he arrived few FC fans could have believed what he together with Radford would achieve in terms of transforming the leadership of the playing side of things. He often says he wasn't the most talented player but what defines him is his refusal to give less than 100% whether at training or on game day. No better role model, I hope his legacy lives long at our club.
Got to admit, when he got injured in the warm up in his debut for us against Leeds I thought we'd signed another over the hill sicknote. I obviously couldn't have been any more wrong. What a player, what a man.
