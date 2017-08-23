WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gareth Ellis

Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 9:11 am
... he started when he was 12.
Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 8:08 pm
WIZEB wrote:
After talking to my Generals I am willing to let much needed supplies of food, drink and medicines into the ruins of Letchworth Garden City. :D
However, if we manage to retain the Challenge Cup and Mr Ellis is lifting that shiny trophy above his head, under the guidance of Mr Radford, come Saturday teatime, I may not be able to withhold the resumption of another full frontal assault next week. :lol:

Aaaaw, that's cute, you really have a man crush on me but really you need to put your widdle away as it's a bit creepy now :HAND:
Even Ebenezer Howard wouldn't let you and your type into the Garden City :MOON:
Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 5:34 am
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Aaaaw, that's cute, you really have a man crush on me but really you need to put your widdle away as it's a bit creepy now :HAND:
Even Ebenezer Howard wouldn't let you and your type into the Garden City :MOON:


Nowt wrong with a man crush.
I would go tongues with our Captain if he manages to get his hands on the CC again, and you may even admit you got things badly badly wrong. :D
Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 6:08 am
Ellis must be about the only modern player to be held in the highest regard by fans of four teams who he played for. For a guy who at one stage looked like being one of those too slow for centre/too small for a second row types, he's done pretty well...
Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 6:29 am
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
Ellis must be about the only modern player to be held in the highest regard by fans of four teams who he played for. For a guy who at one stage looked like being one of those too slow for centre/too small for a second row types, he's done pretty well...

I remember when he signed for us a Wests fan post absolutely eulogising about him, but even with all the plaudits before he arrived few FC fans could have believed what he together with Radford would achieve in terms of transforming the leadership of the playing side of things. He often says he wasn't the most talented player but what defines him is his refusal to give less than 100% whether at training or on game day. No better role model, I hope his legacy lives long at our club.
Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 5:12 am
Got to admit, when he got injured in the warm up in his debut for us against Leeds I thought we'd signed another over the hill sicknote. I obviously couldn't have been any more wrong. What a player, what a man.
