Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 4:09 am
bonaire wrote:
Is he still subject to Police arrest in Australia or has all that been cleared up.
If not its likely he will be looking for a club here


Not sure but I get a feeling you're mate might be able to help us by givng us his expert opinion on the inner workings and mechanisms of the Australian judicial system.
Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:04 am
WIZEB wrote:
Not sure but I get a feeling you're mate might be able to help us by givng us his expert opinion on the inner workings and mechanisms of the Australian judicial system.

Patton!!!! There's supposed to be an amnesty 8)
Enjoy the weekend and any tight squeezes.
Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 8:45 am
bonaire wrote:
Is he still subject to Police arrest in Australia or has all that been cleared up.
If not its likely he will be looking for a club here
That were about 8 individuals involved, and most of the cases were dropped, but I've never seen Michaels name mentioned.
Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 4:55 pm
Armavinit wrote:
Patton!!!! There's supposed to be an amnesty 8)
Enjoy the weekend and any tight squeezes.


After talking to my Generals I am willing to let much needed supplies of food, drink and medicines into the ruins of Letchworth Garden City. :D
However, if we manage to retain the Challenge Cup and Mr Ellis is lifting that shiny trophy above his head, under the guidance of Mr Radford, come Saturday teatime, I may not be able to withhold the resumption of another full frontal assault next week. :lol:
Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:26 pm
WIZEB wrote:
After talking to my Generals I am willing to let much needed supplies of food, drink and medicines into the ruins of Letchworth Garden City. :D
However, if we manage to retain the Challenge Cup and Mr Ellis is lifting that shiny trophy above his head, under the guidance of Mr Radford, come Saturday teatime, I may not be able to withhold the resumption of another full frontal assault next week. :lol:

:lol: :lol: :lol: :BOW:
Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 7:37 pm
WIZEB wrote:
After talking to my Generals I am willing to let much needed supplies of food, drink and medicines into the ruins of Letchworth Garden City. :D
However, if we manage to retain the Challenge Cup and Mr Ellis is lifting that shiny trophy above his head, under the guidance of Mr Radford, come Saturday teatime, I may not be able to withhold the resumption of another full frontal assault next week. :lol:

WIZEB and "full frontal" :shudder:

Hope you have a great day, hope we all do.
Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 7:41 pm
WIZEB wrote:
After talking to my Generals I am willing to let much needed supplies of food, drink and medicines into the ruins of Letchworth Garden City. :D
However, if we manage to retain the Challenge Cup and Mr Ellis is lifting that shiny trophy above his head, under the guidance of Mr Radford, come Saturday teatime, I may not be able to withhold the resumption of another full frontal assault next week. :lol:

Behave please :lol:
Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 9:51 pm
PCollinson1990 wrote:

Hope you have a great day, hope we all do.


I'll either be sulking in my hotel bed by 9pm Saturday night or smashed attempting to keep the hotel bar open until 5am Sunday morning.
It ain't rocket science to me Mart.
Enjoy your weekend. :wink:
Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 5:35 am
WIZEB wrote:
I'll either be sulking in my hotel bed by 9pm Saturday night or smashed attempting to keep the hotel bar open until 5am Sunday morning.
It ain't rocket science to me Mart.
Enjoy your weekend. :wink:

I'm with you on that sentiment, other than the Hotel bar bit, my heavy drinking days are gone, but I crammed 40 years intake into 15!!

No doubt I'll walk past you st some point and still have no idea who you are!

Am sure it will be a great weekend.
