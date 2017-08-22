|
WIZEB
|
bonaire wrote:
Is he still subject to Police arrest in Australia or has all that been cleared up.
If not its likely he will be looking for a club here
Not sure but I get a feeling you're mate might be able to help us by givng us his expert opinion on the inner workings and mechanisms of the Australian judicial system.
|
|
Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:04 am
|
|
WIZEB wrote:
Not sure but I get a feeling you're mate might be able to help us by givng us his expert opinion on the inner workings and mechanisms of the Australian judicial system.
Patton!!!! There's supposed to be an amnesty
Enjoy the weekend and any tight squeezes.
|
|
Tue Aug 22, 2017 8:45 am
|
ccs
|
bonaire wrote:
Is he still subject to Police arrest in Australia or has all that been cleared up.
If not its likely he will be looking for a club here
That were about 8 individuals involved, and most of the cases were dropped, but I've never seen Michaels name mentioned.
|
|
Tue Aug 22, 2017 4:55 pm
|
WIZEB
|
Armavinit wrote:
Patton!!!! There's supposed to be an amnesty
Enjoy the weekend and any tight squeezes.
After talking to my Generals I am willing to let much needed supplies of food, drink and medicines into the ruins of Letchworth Garden City.
However, if we manage to retain the Challenge Cup and Mr Ellis is lifting that shiny trophy above his head, under the guidance of Mr Radford, come Saturday teatime, I may not be able to withhold the resumption of another full frontal assault next week.
|
|
Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:26 pm
|
|
WIZEB wrote:
After talking to my Generals I am willing to let much needed supplies of food, drink and medicines into the ruins of Letchworth Garden City.
However, if we manage to retain the Challenge Cup and Mr Ellis is lifting that shiny trophy above his head, under the guidance of Mr Radford, come Saturday teatime, I may not be able to withhold the resumption of another full frontal assault next week.
|
|
Tue Aug 22, 2017 7:37 pm
|
|
WIZEB wrote:
After talking to my Generals I am willing to let much needed supplies of food, drink and medicines into the ruins of Letchworth Garden City.
However, if we manage to retain the Challenge Cup and Mr Ellis is lifting that shiny trophy above his head, under the guidance of Mr Radford, come Saturday teatime, I may not be able to withhold the resumption of another full frontal assault next week.
WIZEB and "full frontal" :shudder:
Hope you have a great day, hope we all do.
|
|
Tue Aug 22, 2017 7:41 pm
|
|
WIZEB wrote:
After talking to my Generals I am willing to let much needed supplies of food, drink and medicines into the ruins of Letchworth Garden City.
However, if we manage to retain the Challenge Cup and Mr Ellis is lifting that shiny trophy above his head, under the guidance of Mr Radford, come Saturday teatime, I may not be able to withhold the resumption of another full frontal assault next week.
Behave please
|
