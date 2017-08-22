Armavinit wrote:
Patton!!!! There's supposed to be an amnesty
Enjoy the weekend and any tight squeezes.
After talking to my Generals I am willing to let much needed supplies of food, drink and medicines into the ruins of Letchworth Garden City.
However, if we manage to retain the Challenge Cup and Mr Ellis is lifting that shiny trophy above his head, under the guidance of Mr Radford, come Saturday teatime, I may not be able to withhold the resumption of another full frontal assault next week.
