Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 4:39 pm
DGM wrote:
It goes round and round in a perpetual cycle.

Make up a hypothetical scenario and bash the club/imply the club are at fault somewhere, then when people rightly pull him up on it and make counterpoints, switch to defensive mode and make claims of being attacked/posters making "unfounded accusations".

Mrs B came back with what was a fair post with lot's of good points - he didn't address them and instead made claims that unfounded accusations had been made against him, despite it clearly being implied in his original post as Mrs B points out.

It just antagonises other posters. Make your point and give your opinion, but don't cry like a baby when you get challenged on it.


Bang on.
Shame some of our mods have difficulty working it out for themselves.
Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 7:36 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
You said we were in negotiations and went on to articulate a scenario where he's jobless and unable to get a contract elsewhere. I hope too that this doesn't happen.

Again read what was written. THE Hull Daily Mail report a couple of months ago SAID the club were in negotiations, this is in the article from their paper. I've simply said I hope the club don't leave it too long so that he knows what's happening as there was lots of speculation last year with no word from the club even though Michaels himself had come out and said to a fan who asked him he'd being offered a deal. It was sometime after that late into the season we were told he had being offered another contract.

I have made no accusation or implied anything just saying I hope he knows what is happening as early as possible and that the HDM stated that the club were in negotiations. If that's now not the case fine, but why wouldn't the club tell us as they've signed up others and renewed contracts for many.
Last edited by knockersbumpMKII on Mon Aug 21, 2017 7:43 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 7:41 pm
DGM wrote:
lol, you're another with a chip that is accusing me of something I haven't said.
I've not implied anything, I've said what the HDM reported and what happened last year and hope that SM isn't left late into the season, how is that any implication or accusation at the club?
Do explain?
Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 7:42 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Again read what was written. THE Hull Daily Mail report a couple of months ago SAID the club were in negotiations, this is in the article from their paper. I've simply said I hope the club don't leave it too long so that he knows what's happening as there was lots of speculation last year with no word from the club even though Michaels himself had come out and said to a fan who asked him he'd being offered a deal. It was sometime after that late into the season we were told he had being offered aother conntract.

I have made no accusation or implied anything just saying I hope he knows what is happening as early as possible and that the HDM stated that the club were in negotiations. If that's now not the case why aren't the club telling us as they've signed up others and renewed contracts for many.

Maybe they're not telling because it's of f'k all importance with CC final and Super 8's going on (and, in honesty, it's nothing to do with "us" anyway)
Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 7:50 pm
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Maybe they're not telling because it's of f'k all importance with CC final and Super 8's going on (and, in honesty, it's nothing to do with "us" anyway)

Whatever :roll:
Didn't take long for any reasonable discussion about the players and club to be turned into another bitch-fest by the usual suspects over nothing.
How very typical :CRAZY:
Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 8:22 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Again read what was written. THE Hull Daily Mail report a couple of months ago SAID the club were in negotiations, this is in the article from their paper. I've simply said I hope the club don't leave it too long so that he knows what's happening as there was lots of speculation last year with no word from the club even though Michaels himself had come out and said to a fan who asked him he'd being offered a deal. It was sometime after that late into the season we were told he had being offered another contract.

I have made no accusation or implied anything just saying I hope he knows what is happening as early as possible and that the HDM stated that the club were in negotiations. If that's now not the case fine, but why wouldn't the club tell us as they've signed up others and renewed contracts for many.

Well, as ccs just posted you've been a bit selective on the media reports you're citing. We had all this outrage from you last year on the topic of Michaels renewal, calling it "disgraceful", "despicable" and "sh itty" amongst other imagined sleights against the lovely Stevie. In the end it all worked out fine for both parties without any drama at all beyond the imaginary fabrications on this forum. Perhaps the assumption could be a similarly mutually acceptable outcome this time. Of course it's the prerogative of the club and player to make announcements as and when they choose as custodians of the contractual position, apologies for stating the bleeding obvious.
http://i.rlfans.com/forums/viewtopic.ph ... &start=350
Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 8:25 pm
I think this thread was about Gareth Ellis. Haven't seen the press Day stuff but apparently he said we're feeling more confident as a group this year. Hope he gets the performance from his team mates that his final Wembley appearance deserves.
Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 8:31 pm
Don't know what happened to my post just referred to.

Here it is again....

HDM wrote:
We reported last month that Hull are in talks with Steve Michaels about keeping him on at the KCOM next season, with League Express now stating that the two parties are close to a deal. We understand Michaels is far from a done deal, though, at FC.


http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/ru ... els-157655
Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 8:52 pm
Let's be honest Knockers two sources are the HDM and a mystery fan. He hasn't been offered a deal and doubt he ever was, he will have known about it a while ago and will have no problem getting himself a deal here if he wants it or in the lower leagues in Aus.
