knockersbumpMKII wrote: HDM stated not so long back that the club had confirmed negotiations with Michaels for next year, so what is happening, is it like last season were it appaeared he was offered a deal but then some were saying the club were letting him go. For the sake of the player one would hope that the club let him know one way or the other sooner rather than later otherwise he'll be in limbo and out of a job with no-one able to take him in their squad which would be a bloody shame.



And in all honesty there are plenty of times when the backline have being average bordering on pants so I think it's unfair singling out SM in that respect. He's been no worse than others over the whole season and doing his usual of filling in in any position required.

He wants to go home as far as I know. Of the current backline Shaul is contracted. Fonua is going home, to be replaced like for like with Faraimo. Carlos has been very good for us this year and is contracted up to 2018. Griffin has improved significantly and, again, is contracted. Only Talanoa was OOC this year and few would argue that Michaels is better. Michaels is out of contract, and many have argued against wasting a quota spot on a back up winger. So all in all we could guess that he's leaving with our best wishes rather than imply we're leading him on to the point of him being unable to secure future employment.