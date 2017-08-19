WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gareth Ellis

Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 7:15 pm
Faithful One wrote:
Weren't relegated quota players exempt this year? Or am I getting confused with the Bradford situation?

Who are our signed up non-fed players next year?

1. Kelly
2. Faraimo
3. Tuimavave
4. Paea
5. Manu

So is that the end for Mini and Michaels?


Mini is already signed up as is Talanoa. So Michaels must be going home or elsewhere.
Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 7:20 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Mini is already signed up as is Talanoa. So Michaels must be going home or elsewhere.


Forgot about Talanoa! Wasn't sure if Mini was confirmed or still a rumour. Also I just realised I was looking at the 2013 rules where you were allowed 5 non-fed players instead of the current 7. Michaels has been a bit cold for me this year. Not been given an extended run, but when he's played he just seems to have lost a bit of the attributes he carried last year.
Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 8:06 pm
HDM stated not so long back that the club had confirmed negotiations with Michaels for next year, so what is happening, is it like last season were it appaeared he was offered a deal but then some were saying the club were letting him go. For the sake of the player one would hope that the club let him know one way or the other sooner rather than later otherwise he'll be in limbo and out of a job with no-one able to take him in their squad which would be a bloody shame.

And in all honesty there are plenty of times when the backline have being average bordering on pants so I think it's unfair singling out SM in that respect. He's been no worse than others over the whole season and doing his usual of filling in in any position required.
Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 8:17 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
HDM stated not so long back that the club had confirmed negotiations with Michaels for next year, so what is happening, is it like last season were it appaeared he was offered a deal but then some were saying the club were letting him go. For the sake of the player one would hope that the club let him know one way or the other sooner rather than later otherwise he'll be in limbo and out of a job with no-one able to take him in their squad which would be a bloody shame.

And in all honesty there are plenty of times when the backline have being average bordering on pants so I think it's unfair singling out SM in that respect. He's been no worse than others over the whole season and doing his usual of filling in in any position required.


He wants to go home as far as I know. Of the current backline Shaul is contracted. Fonua is going home, to be replaced like for like with Faraimo. Carlos has been very good for us this year and is contracted up to 2018. Griffin has improved significantly and, again, is contracted. Only Talanoa was OOC this year and few would argue that Michaels is better. Michaels is out of contract, and many have argued against wasting a quota spot on a back up winger. So all in all we could guess that he's leaving with our best wishes rather than imply we're leading him on to the point of him being unable to secure future employment.
Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 8:40 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
HDM stated not so long back that the club had confirmed negotiations with Michaels for next year, so what is happening, is it like last season were it appaeared he was offered a deal but then some were saying the club were letting him go. For the sake of the player one would hope that the club let him know one way or the other sooner rather than later otherwise he'll be in limbo and out of a job with no-one able to take him in their squad which would be a bloody shame.

And in all honesty there are plenty of times when the backline have being average bordering on pants so I think it's unfair singling out SM in that respect. He's been no worse than others over the whole season and doing his usual of filling in in any position required.



Michaels has to go as we have no non fed places left, he is steady but it's the right decision IMO.

Been a very good signing.
Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 10:33 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
He wants to go home as far as I know. Of the current backline Shaul is contracted. Fonua is going home, to be replaced like for like with Faraimo. Carlos has been very good for us this year and is contracted up to 2018. Griffin has improved significantly and, again, is contracted. Only Talanoa was OOC this year and few would argue that Michaels is better. Michaels is out of contract, and many have argued against wasting a quota spot on a back up winger. So all in all we could guess that he's leaving with our best wishes rather than imply we're leading him on to the point of him being unable to secure future employment.

Who has made any 'implying' that the club have lead him on, you should learn to read/understand what has being written before making unfounded accusations of a poster! :roll:
Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 5:15 am
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Who has made any 'implying' that the club have lead him on, you should learn to read/understand what has being written before making unfounded accusations of a poster! :roll:

You said we were in negotiations and went on to articulate a scenario where he's jobless and unable to get a contract elsewhere. I hope too that this doesn't happen.
Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 9:41 am
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Who has made any 'implying' that the club have lead him on, you should learn to read/understand what has being written before making unfounded accusations of a poster! :roll:
You're the one "implying" that the club is leading Michaels on.

It's the old "make up a story" and then "condemn the club" trick again.
Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 9:59 am
ccs wrote:
You're the one "implying" that the club is leading Michaels on.

It's the old "make up a story" and then "condemn the club" trick again.


It goes round and round in a perpetual cycle.

Make up a hypothetical scenario and bash the club/imply the club are at fault somewhere, then when people rightly pull him up on it and make counterpoints, switch to defensive mode and make claims of being attacked/posters making "unfounded accusations".

Mrs B came back with what was a fair post with lot's of good points - he didn't address them and instead made claims that unfounded accusations had been made against him, despite it clearly being implied in his original post as Mrs B points out.

It just antagonises other posters. Make your point and give your opinion, but don't cry like a baby when you get challenged on it.
Re: Gareth Ellis
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 11:18 am
DGM wrote:
It goes round and round in a perpetual cycle.

Make up a hypothetical scenario and bash the club/imply the club are at fault somewhere, then when people rightly pull him up on it and make counterpoints, switch to defensive mode and make claims of being attacked/posters making "unfounded accusations".

Mrs B came back with what was a fair post with lot's of good points - he didn't address them and instead made claims that unfounded accusations had been made against him, despite it clearly being implied in his original post as Mrs B points out.

It just antagonises other posters. Make your point and give your opinion, but don't cry like a baby when you get challenged on it.


He's just an attention seeker, best ignored.
