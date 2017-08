4foxsake wrote: I'd like to know how many people who cast a judgement upon me for daring to have an opinion actually attended the game?

Don't see that matters. You tend to get a better opportunity to review things watching it back on sky in any event. There's been many times I have come away from the game believing we have been hard done to on some key calls only to watch it back on sky and realise that wasn't the case.If you think they were bad tell us why with some examples, especially as if I recall correctly Bentham only had one decision to make as VR and it was a clear try despite Child's on field decision being "no try"