jakeyg95 wrote: We'd be better off moving to a system like they use in New Zealand for RU where junior teams are weight based not age.

I understand your point in that it would encourage the bigger players to learn skills, and the players who physically develop late not to give up, but would we really be preparing them for the ultimate goal of playing open age rugby if we worked that way?What happens to the small lad when he goes from tackling players his own size to much bigger players at open age? Also, what happens to the lads in the heavy weight classes (presumably all playing prop under the current system), when they suddenly find that the pace is 100 times faster at open age? Does playing a 11 stone lad at prop or a 17 stone lad on the wing really help give them the skills they will need if they want to play professionally?