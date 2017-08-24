jakeyg95 wrote: We'd be better off moving to a system like they use in New Zealand for RU where junior teams are weight based not age.

I understand your point in that it would encourage the bigger players to learn skills, and the players who physically develop late not to give up, but would we really be preparing them for the ultimate goal of playing open age rugby if we worked that way?What happens to the small lad when he goes from tackling players his own size to much bigger players at open age? Also, what happens to the wingers on the heavy weight classes (who are presumably props under the current system) when they go to open age and find they are nowhere near fast enough to play wing, and have 0 experience playing in the forwards? I suspect in both instances, they would either quit, or at least struggle for a long time.