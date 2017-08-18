WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Which positions mature latest?

Re: Which positions mature latest?
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 12:45 pm
Mike Oxlong wrote:
Same with most team sports these days, what matters most is winning!


Sadly, that's very definitely the case in jr rugby, which could be where the problem starts; junior teams are often coached by people who are driven to win every week, and in my experience there is often pressure even from parents to field the best players - all of which makes the development of young players who may not have the immediately obvious attributes (i.e - they're big) very difficult. Can't help wondering how many later developing young players are turned off the sport as a jr, because they don't get game time and as a result, never find out if they're actually any good.
Re: Which positions mature latest?
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 5:35 pm
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
Yes I remember Harvey Howard playing on the wing for Leeds then a couple of years later he was a Prop.



Tony Clubb played Centre for England when he was with London!
Wigan RLFC
Re: Which positions mature latest?
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:33 pm
CM Punk wrote:
Tony Clubb played Centre for England when he was with London!


Played quite a bit on the wing for the Broncos, although he was a centre covering wing rather than a true winger. I always felt he could have matured into a top notch wide running second row or a physical loose forward, but I think it kind of spoiled his development a bit by being mucked around before being used as a bash it up prop. Another London youngster whose potential probably wasn't fully realised due to erratic coaching.
Re: Which positions mature latest?
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:41 pm
Always thought HB. HBs tend to be the smaller player so physically are normally behind. Then they have the hardest job, of directing the team around. They can't just concentrate on their own game like a Prop, back-rower, centre can. They have to try make things happen for the rest of the team. Sadly most coaches daren't put a little HB in. They always go with a back-rower. Even if they do eventually breakthrough, they mostly end up being turned into a FB. I know Shaun Wane has his critics, but i personally think if George Williams came through any other coach, he would be playing in the championship now as no other coach would have allowed him to make the mistakes he did early in his career. Wane remained patient and knew long term, Williams would come good. He just needed game time and time,
Re: Which positions mature latest?
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:47 pm
Grimmy wrote:
Prop? Despite Wigan's excellent academy system, we have failed to produce a top prop in at least the 16 years I have been watching. I think the reason is that they are let go before they have time to develop.


Props definitely the position that it takes the longest to mature in IMO. I think a lot of that is physical but there's also a real mental side to it as well. These big kids go from dominating u19's opposition to being expected to try and do the same against full grown, experienced men who are aggressive.

The one thing I would say about Wigan lack of success in developing a top prop in a large number of years (which is true) is that Ryan Sutton is well on his way to breaking that run. He's 21 years of age and he's having a cracking season IMO. He isn't going to be a James Graham or Sam Burgess but he has the potential to play international rugby on a regular basis.
