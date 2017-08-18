Mike Oxlong wrote: Same with most team sports these days, what matters most is winning!

Sadly, that's very definitely the case in jr rugby, which could be where the problem starts; junior teams are often coached by people who are driven to win every week, and in my experience there is often pressure even from parents to field the best players - all of which makes the development of young players who may not have the immediately obvious attributes (i.e - they're big) very difficult. Can't help wondering how many later developing young players are turned off the sport as a jr, because they don't get game time and as a result, never find out if they're actually any good.