WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Which positions mature latest?

Which positions mature latest?

Re: Which positions mature latest?
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 12:45 pm
bren2k User avatar
Mike Oxlong wrote:
Same with most team sports these days, what matters most is winning!


Sadly, that's very definitely the case in jr rugby, which could be where the problem starts; junior teams are often coached by people who are driven to win every week, and in my experience there is often pressure even from parents to field the best players - all of which makes the development of young players who may not have the immediately obvious attributes (i.e - they're big) very difficult. Can't help wondering how many later developing young players are turned off the sport as a jr, because they don't get game time and as a result, never find out if they're actually any good.
Re: Which positions mature latest?
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 5:35 pm
CM Punk User avatar
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
Yes I remember Harvey Howard playing on the wing for Leeds then a couple of years later he was a Prop.



Tony Clubb played Centre for England when he was with London!
Wigan RLFC
