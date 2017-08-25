WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Daryl Powell and the hubcap

Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Fri Aug 25, 2017 8:38 am
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
We were champions because we won the equivalent of the grand final winning the league didn't class you as champions even back then.
Up the Trin


Bearing in mind I didn't say anything about Tigers been "champions" - are you now you are claiming that Wakey (and Hudds) have never finished top of the table ?
Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Fri Aug 25, 2017 8:53 am
Tigerade wrote:
Bearing in mind I didn't say anything about Tigers been "champions" - are you now you are claiming that Wakey (and Hudds) have never finished top of the table ?


Wakefield Trinity have only finished top of the League table once IIRC - in 1944.
Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Fri Aug 25, 2017 12:52 pm
Tigerade wrote:
I'd like someone to show me where Powell has stated the LLS is more important than the GF. He has said it is a great achievement and an historic one but he also said "we will celebrate this" (why wouldn't you ?) and followed that up by saying "we will move on to the next target".


https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/ ... rand-final
Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Fri Aug 25, 2017 2:17 pm
Willzay wrote:
F'ing hell, if I see one more "if every team were targeting it but they're not"... :SHOOT:

It's another trophy. If it isn't regarded highly, why did everyone bleat on about Leeds doing the treble. Double standards here.



This sums it up for me
Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Fri Aug 25, 2017 3:14 pm
Willzay wrote:
F'ing hell, if I see one more "if every team were targeting it but they're not"... :SHOOT:

It's another trophy. If it isn't regarded highly, why did everyone bleat on about Leeds doing the treble. Double standards here.


Whilst I agree I don't go for the "other teams weren't targeting" line.....how exactly is it double standards wrt Leeds winning the treble?

Someone wins the LLS every year, when the 2018 season kicks off half of the teams involved will have won it in the last 6 years. A treble hadn't been done for a decade and might be that long or longer before it happens again. They are hardly comparable achievements, it'd be like saying Cas winning the LLS only is the same as if Cas win the LLS AND the GF, one scenario will be a greater achievement than the other.
