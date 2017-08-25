Willzay wrote:
F'ing hell, if I see one more "if every team were targeting it but they're not"...
It's another trophy. If it isn't regarded highly, why did everyone bleat on about Leeds doing the treble. Double standards here.
Whilst I agree I don't go for the "other teams weren't targeting" line.....how exactly is it double standards wrt Leeds winning the treble?
Someone wins the LLS every year, when the 2018 season kicks off half of the teams involved will have won it in the last 6 years. A treble hadn't been done for a decade and might be that long or longer before it happens again. They are hardly comparable achievements, it'd be like saying Cas winning the LLS only is the same as if Cas win the LLS AND the GF, one scenario will be a greater achievement than the other.