The City of Wakefield
Cas fans are celebrating success, surely that's a good enough reason?
TRINITY Wildcats.
Thu Aug 24, 2017 1:05 pm
Tigerade wrote:
but every one else regards it as meaningless. It reeks of envy.
Therein lies the problem; I haven't seen *anyone* dismiss Cas' achievement as meaningless - because that would be a ridiculous thing to do. I have seen most people say well done Cas, but with a non-fans perspective of the GF being the ultimate accolade; which I'm sure plenty of Cas fans have said in the past to Shudds and Wire fans.
I don't understand the chippy attitude - Cas have every chance of winning the GF - then you can really rub some folks noses in it; but it hasn't happened yet!
Thu Aug 24, 2017 1:08 pm
Willzay wrote:
Well what Bren said is true, but it's not "pulling you down". If you opened your one eye, you'd see that Vastman aside Wakey fans have been congratulatory towards Cas.
What do you mean Vastman aside, I've congratulated them in every post - I just think the GF is more important, am I not allowed an opinion?. Show some guts and don't try shipping your obvious unpopularity on these forums onto me, I can do that just fine by myself thanks.
Thu Aug 24, 2017 1:10 pm
Tigerade wrote:
It makes you wonder what Wakey fans would do if they were to finish top on the league one day. We (Tigers) have set an example that the so-called smaller and less fashionable clubs can actually win something as well as the teams like Wigan, Leeds, and Saints.
Your views are miles apart from your chairman Mick Carter who I had the pleasure of talking to after last Thursdays game. He was celebrating our win like he was one of our own.
Pull us down to your hearts content - it makes us stronger.
Purely hypothetical, most of us will be dead before that happens - so you're well up on us there
PS: How exactly would you expect MC to behave exactly?
Thu Aug 24, 2017 1:48 pm
vastman wrote:
What do you mean Vastman aside, I've congratulated them in every post - I just think the GF is more important, am I not allowed an opinion?. Show some guts and don't try shipping your obvious unpopularity on these forums onto me, I can do that just fine by myself thanks.
When have I ever said that you're not allowed an opinion?
Thu Aug 24, 2017 3:12 pm
Willzay wrote:
When have I ever said that you're not allowed an opinion?
When did I not praise Cas for their achievement?
The issue is whether the GF or the LLSis more important.
If anyone can find me a quote pre season where DP states he's after the LLS. Rather than finishing as high in the 8 to assure a good play off place like every other coach then I'll let him off his slightly daft comment.
Thu Aug 24, 2017 5:28 pm
I'd like someone to show me where Powell has stated the LLS is more important than the GF. He has said it is a great achievement and an historic one but he also said "we will celebrate this" (why wouldn't you ?) and followed that up by saying "we will move on to the next target".
Thu Aug 24, 2017 5:32 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
Set an example? Huddersfield won it the other year but everybody forgets LLS winners because people regard it meaningless unless you win the grand final aswell. If Wakefield finished top of the league I'd be ecstatic and cas fans would be saying it means nothing, that's just how it is.
Wakefield Trinity have been champions twice, cas have been the best team this season so far, win the grand final and you'll be deserved champions and have a star on your shirt next season.
Up the Trin
You've just answered your own question. Wakey and Hudds have both won it - We (Tigers) haven't up 'till now.
Thu Aug 24, 2017 6:07 pm
vastman wrote:
What do you mean Vastman aside, I've congratulated them in every post - I just think the GF is more important, am I not allowed an opinion?. Show some guts and don't try shipping your obvious unpopularity on these forums onto me, I can do that just fine by myself thanks.
Got to say I was a bit surprised you were "name dropped" in relation to this particular point & don't think the cap fits on this particular occasion. Whilst it's no secret you don't like Cas (totally understandable as we're local rivals) I think, generally speaking, you've been pretty gracious about our LLS achievement, I'm not sure others would have been so.
Thu Aug 24, 2017 9:09 pm
Tigerade wrote:
You've just answered your own question. Wakey and Hudds have both won it - We (Tigers) haven't up 'till now.
We were champions because we won the equivalent of the grand final winning the league didn't class you as champions even back then.
Up the Trin
