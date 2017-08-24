Tigerade wrote:

It makes you wonder what Wakey fans would do if they were to finish top on the league one day. We (Tigers) have set an example that the so-called smaller and less fashionable clubs can actually win something as well as the teams like Wigan, Leeds, and Saints.



Your views are miles apart from your chairman Mick Carter who I had the pleasure of talking to after last Thursdays game. He was celebrating our win like he was one of our own.



Pull us down to your hearts content - it makes us stronger.