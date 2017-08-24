WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Daryl Powell and the hubcap

Re: Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 12:59 pm
Wildthing
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11301
Location: The City of Wakefield
Cas fans are celebrating success, surely that's a good enough reason?
TRINITY Wildcats.
Re: Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 1:05 pm
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13281
Location: Ossett
Tigerade wrote:
but every one else regards it as meaningless. It reeks of envy.


Therein lies the problem; I haven't seen *anyone* dismiss Cas' achievement as meaningless - because that would be a ridiculous thing to do. I have seen most people say well done Cas, but with a non-fans perspective of the GF being the ultimate accolade; which I'm sure plenty of Cas fans have said in the past to Shudds and Wire fans.

I don't understand the chippy attitude - Cas have every chance of winning the GF - then you can really rub some folks noses in it; but it hasn't happened yet!
Last edited by bren2k on Thu Aug 24, 2017 1:20 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 1:08 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26131
Location: Poodle Power!
Willzay wrote:
Well what Bren said is true, but it's not "pulling you down". If you opened your one eye, you'd see that Vastman aside Wakey fans have been congratulatory towards Cas.


What do you mean Vastman aside, I've congratulated them in every post - I just think the GF is more important, am I not allowed an opinion?. Show some guts and don't try shipping your obvious unpopularity on these forums onto me, I can do that just fine by myself thanks. :SHHH:
Last edited by vastman on Thu Aug 24, 2017 1:12 pm, edited 1 time in total.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 1:10 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26131
Location: Poodle Power!
Tigerade wrote:
It makes you wonder what Wakey fans would do if they were to finish top on the league one day. We (Tigers) have set an example that the so-called smaller and less fashionable clubs can actually win something as well as the teams like Wigan, Leeds, and Saints.

Your views are miles apart from your chairman Mick Carter who I had the pleasure of talking to after last Thursdays game. He was celebrating our win like he was one of our own.

Pull us down to your hearts content - it makes us stronger.


Purely hypothetical, most of us will be dead before that happens - so you're well up on us there :lol: :lol: :lol:

PS: How exactly would you expect MC to behave exactly?
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 1:48 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6570
vastman wrote:
What do you mean Vastman aside, I've congratulated them in every post - I just think the GF is more important, am I not allowed an opinion?. Show some guts and don't try shipping your obvious unpopularity on these forums onto me, I can do that just fine by myself thanks. :SHHH:


When have I ever said that you're not allowed an opinion?
Re: Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 3:12 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26131
Location: Poodle Power!
Willzay wrote:
When have I ever said that you're not allowed an opinion?


When did I not praise Cas for their achievement?

The issue is whether the GF or the LLSis more important.

If anyone can find me a quote pre season where DP states he's after the LLS. Rather than finishing as high in the 8 to assure a good play off place like every other coach then I'll let him off his slightly daft comment.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 5:28 pm
Tigerade
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4762
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
I'd like someone to show me where Powell has stated the LLS is more important than the GF. He has said it is a great achievement and an historic one but he also said "we will celebrate this" (why wouldn't you ?) and followed that up by saying "we will move on to the next target".
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016
Re: Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 5:32 pm
Tigerade
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4762
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
Set an example? Huddersfield won it the other year but everybody forgets LLS winners because people regard it meaningless unless you win the grand final aswell. If Wakefield finished top of the league I'd be ecstatic and cas fans would be saying it means nothing, that's just how it is.
Wakefield Trinity have been champions twice, cas have been the best team this season so far, win the grand final and you'll be deserved champions and have a star on your shirt next season.
Up the Trin


You've just answered your own question. Wakey and Hudds have both won it - We (Tigers) haven't up 'till now.
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016
Re: Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 6:07 pm
steadygetyerboots-on
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2005 5:39 pm
Posts: 983
Location: Working in the belly of the beast!
vastman wrote:
What do you mean Vastman aside, I've congratulated them in every post - I just think the GF is more important, am I not allowed an opinion?. Show some guts and don't try shipping your obvious unpopularity on these forums onto me, I can do that just fine by myself thanks. :SHHH:


Got to say I was a bit surprised you were "name dropped" in relation to this particular point & don't think the cap fits on this particular occasion. Whilst it's no secret you don't like Cas (totally understandable as we're local rivals) I think, generally speaking, you've been pretty gracious about our LLS achievement, I'm not sure others would have been so.
"Stand by me as I stand by you, be brave and dare to dream".
