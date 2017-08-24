Tigerade wrote:
but every one else regards it as meaningless. It reeks of envy.
Therein lies the problem; I haven't seen *anyone* dismiss Cas' achievement as meaningless - because that would be a ridiculous thing to do. I have seen most people say well done Cas, but with a non-fans perspective of the GF being the ultimate accolade; which I'm sure plenty of Cas fans have said in the past to Shudds and Wire fans.
I don't understand the chippy attitude - Cas have every chance of winning the GF - then you can really rub some folks noses in it; but it hasn't happened yet!