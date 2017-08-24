|
cas all the way wrote:
P1sses me off we win our first trophy in quite sometime and all most of rugby league family can do is put it down.
This is the problem - *most* of the RL family hasn't put you down; but equally, since most of the RL family doesn't support Cas, they haven't expressed the same joy as you guys (understandably) have. As far I can see, the majority of the posts in this thread are positive about Cas' achievement - but through the lens of DP's perhaps ill-advised comments about the LLS, which was where the thread started, they're bound to have a view. If you only want the unadulterated positivity - I guess that's where the other forum comes in?
Maybe go back and see what you and your fellow Cas fans had to say about Shudds or Wire winning the LLS and sod all else? If you go on to win the GF, then by all means come back and gloat to your hearts content - that will really upset the apple cart.
Thu Aug 24, 2017 9:34 am
|
|
It makes you wonder what Wakey fans would do if they were to finish top on the league one day. We (Tigers) have set an example that the so-called smaller and less fashionable clubs can actually win something as well as the teams like Wigan, Leeds, and Saints.
Your views are miles apart from your chairman Mick Carter who I had the pleasure of talking to after last Thursdays game. He was celebrating our win like he was one of our own.
Pull us down to your hearts content - it makes us stronger.
|
Thu Aug 24, 2017 10:42 am
|
|
cravenpark1 wrote:
we had first past the post and it was regarded has the winners of the league and we also had play offs 1v8 2v 7 and so on if I remember right my team HKR were the first team to win the league and the play of
Thanks for your post.
I'm not a historian and may be drifting the thread here, but, what I was driving at, all be it not too well, was that those that repeat the 'fact' that we as a sport have employed the play off system to crown the Champions to dismiss the claims of the 'first past the posters', more than often fail to acknowledge that the league structure 'way back when' was skewed. The league was large, teams played along county lines, there wasn't a complete set of home and away fixtures.
In other words, pre sky and the M62, it could be argued that the play offs were a method of regularizing the inherent faults of an unbalanced fixture list and the difficulty in travelling from Liverpool to Hull for a game of rugby? As a random example take a look at the 1954 and 1955 seasons
Back on topic, well done Cas great achievement thus far and I hope that you win the GF
Thu Aug 24, 2017 11:02 am
|
|
Tigerade wrote:
It makes you wonder what Wakey fans would do if they were to finish top on the league one day. We (Tigers) have set an example that the so-called smaller and less fashionable clubs can actually win something as well as the teams like Wigan, Leeds, and Saints.
Your views are miles apart from your chairman Mick Carter who I had the pleasure of talking to after last Thursdays game. He was celebrating our win like he was one of our own.
Pull us down to your hearts content - it makes us stronger.
Well what Bren said is true, but it's not "pulling you down". If you opened your one eye, you'd see that Vastman aside Wakey fans have been congratulatory towards Cas.
Thu Aug 24, 2017 11:04 am
|
|
Tigerade wrote:
It makes you wonder what Wakey fans would do if they were to finish top on the league one day. We (Tigers) have set an example that the so-called smaller and less fashionable clubs can actually win something as well as the teams like Wigan, Leeds, and Saints.
Your views are miles apart from your chairman Mick Carter who I had the pleasure of talking to after last Thursdays game. He was celebrating our win like he was one of our own.
Pull us down to your hearts content - it makes us stronger.
Set an example? Huddersfield won it the other year but everybody forgets LLS winners because people regard it meaningless unless you win the grand final aswell. If Wakefield finished top of the league I'd be ecstatic and cas fans would be saying it means nothing, that's just how it is.
Wakefield Trinity have been champions twice, cas have been the best team this season so far, win the grand final and you'll be deserved champions and have a star on your shirt next season.
Up the Trin
Thu Aug 24, 2017 11:14 am
|
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 946
|
Tigerade wrote:
It makes you wonder what Wakey fans would do if they were to finish top on the league one day. We (Tigers) have set an example that the so-called smaller and less fashionable clubs can actually win something as well as the teams like Wigan, Leeds, and Saints.
That you've clearly forgotten Hudds winning the LLS only a few years back only goes to help the argument that people don't really remember who won the LLS.
Thu Aug 24, 2017 11:40 am
|
|
Uncle Rico wrote:
Thanks for your post.
I'm not a historian and may be drifting the thread here, but, what I was driving at, all be it not too well, was that those that repeat the 'fact' that we as a sport have employed the play off system to crown the Champions to dismiss the claims of the 'first past the posters', more than often fail to acknowledge that the league structure 'way back when' was skewed. The league was large, teams played along county lines, there wasn't a complete set of home and away fixtures.
In other words, pre sky and the M62, it could be argued that the play offs were a method of regularizing the inherent faults of an unbalanced fixture list and the difficulty in travelling from Liverpool to Hull for a game of rugby? As a random example take a look at the 1954 and 1955 seasons
Back on topic, well done Cas great achievement thus far and I hope that you win the GF
Still a play-off system though whatever the reason or barometers you put upon it. Which has been used for the majority of our 122 years as a sport apart from a 25 year period where we tried to mimmick soccer.
But somehow this period gets used as our "original" and "proper" way to do it.
Thu Aug 24, 2017 12:32 pm
|
|
tenerifeRhino wrote:
Still a play-off system though whatever the reason or barometers you put upon it. Which has been used for the majority of our 122 years as a sport apart from a 25 year period where we tried to mimmick soccer.
But somehow this period gets used as our "original" and "proper" way to do it.
I didn't deny that we have used a play off system and I wasn't there that when the decision was made on why it was agreed to be used, I just gave an opinion as to why it might have been more appropriate then than it is now if you were looking to set up a competition.
As a supporter of a club that has had LLS success, but, failed to win the GF/Championship in my lifetime, yet managed to win a play off series under the first past the post system and 'only'won a Play Off, I can assure you that I am not bitter or in denial that the winners of this year's Grand Final will be crowned Champions, as it's what all the teams have signed up to at the start of the competition..I get that.
What I don't get is the lack of value placed on the LLS bordering on the dismissive by plenty and the, in my view, simplistic 'back stop' view that it must be right, or at least can't be challenged because that's how we have nearly always done it and we only had a change to the system to mimic soccer (what do they know about running a successful competition?).
Thu Aug 24, 2017 12:42 pm
|
|
PrinterThe wrote:
That you've clearly forgotten Hudds winning the LLS only a few years back only goes to help the argument that people don't really remember who won the LLS.
The fact that you, and others can recall Huddersfield winning the LLS surely shows that people do remember who won the LLS!!
|
Thu Aug 24, 2017 12:48 pm
|
|
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
Set an example? Huddersfield won it the other year but everybody forgets LLS winners because people regard it meaningless unless you win the grand final aswell.
...and that is the crux of the argument. Hudds fans didn't think it was meaningless in 2013, Tigers fans certainly don't in 2017 (we are still celebrating this bank holiday Monday) but every one else regards it as meaningless. It reeks of envy.
