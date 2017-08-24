tenerifeRhino wrote: Still a play-off system though whatever the reason or barometers you put upon it. Which has been used for the majority of our 122 years as a sport apart from a 25 year period where we tried to mimmick soccer.



But somehow this period gets used as our "original" and "proper" way to do it.

I didn't deny that we have used a play off system and I wasn't there that when the decision was made on why it was agreed to be used, I just gave an opinion as to why it might have been more appropriate then than it is now if you were looking to set up a competition.As a supporter of a club that has had LLS success, but, failed to win the GF/Championship in my lifetime, yet managed to win a play off series under the first past the post system and 'only'won a Play Off, I can assure you that I am not bitter or in denial that the winners of this year's Grand Final will be crowned Champions, as it's what all the teams have signed up to at the start of the competition..I get that.What I don't get is the lack of value placed on the LLS bordering on the dismissive by plenty and the, in my view, simplistic 'back stop' view that it must be right, or at least can't be challenged because that's how we have nearly always done it and we only had a change to the system to mimic soccer (what do they know about running a successful competition?).