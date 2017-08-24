|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13280
Location: Ossett
|
cas all the way wrote:
P1sses me off we win our first trophy in quite sometime and all most of rugby league family can do is put it down.
This is the problem - *most* of the RL family hasn't put you down; but equally, since most of the RL family doesn't support Cas, they haven't expressed the same joy as you guys (understandably) have. As far I can see, the majority of the posts in this thread are positive about Cas' achievement - but through the lens of DP's perhaps ill-advised comments about the LLS, which was where the thread started, they're bound to have a view. If you only want the unadulterated positivity - I guess that's where the other forum comes in?
Maybe go back and see what you and your fellow Cas fans had to say about Shudds or Wire winning the LLS and sod all else? If you go on to win the GF, then by all means come back and gloat to your hearts content - that will really upset the apple cart.
|
|
Thu Aug 24, 2017 9:34 am
|
Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4759
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
|
It makes you wonder what Wakey fans would do if they were to finish top on the league one day. We (Tigers) have set an example that the so-called smaller and less fashionable clubs can actually win something as well as the teams like Wigan, Leeds, and Saints.
Your views are miles apart from your chairman Mick Carter who I had the pleasure of talking to after last Thursdays game. He was celebrating our win like he was one of our own.
Pull us down to your hearts content - it makes us stronger.
|
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016
|
Thu Aug 24, 2017 10:42 am
|
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3109
Location: Stuck in 1982
|
cravenpark1 wrote:
we had first past the post and it was regarded has the winners of the league and we also had play offs 1v8 2v 7 and so on if I remember right my team HKR were the first team to win the league and the play of
Thanks for your post.
I'm not a historian and may be drifting the thread here, but, what I was driving at, all be it not too well, was that those that repeat the 'fact' that we as a sport have employed the play off system to crown the Champions to dismiss the claims of the 'first past the posters', more than often fail to acknowledge that the league structure 'way back when' was skewed. The league was large, teams played along county lines, there wasn't a complete set of home and away fixtures.
In other words, pre sky and the M62, it could be argued that the play offs were a method of regularizing the inherent faults of an unbalanced fixture list and the difficulty in travelling from Liverpool to Hull for a game of rugby? As a random example take a look at the 1954 and 1955 seasons
Back on topic, well done Cas great achievement thus far and I hope that you win the GF
|
|
Thu Aug 24, 2017 11:02 am
|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6569
|
Tigerade wrote:
It makes you wonder what Wakey fans would do if they were to finish top on the league one day. We (Tigers) have set an example that the so-called smaller and less fashionable clubs can actually win something as well as the teams like Wigan, Leeds, and Saints.
Your views are miles apart from your chairman Mick Carter who I had the pleasure of talking to after last Thursdays game. He was celebrating our win like he was one of our own.
Pull us down to your hearts content - it makes us stronger.
Well what Bren said is true, but it's not "pulling you down". If you opened your one eye, you'd see that Vastman aside Wakey fans have been congratulatory towards Cas.
|
|
Thu Aug 24, 2017 11:04 am
|
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1860
|
Tigerade wrote:
It makes you wonder what Wakey fans would do if they were to finish top on the league one day. We (Tigers) have set an example that the so-called smaller and less fashionable clubs can actually win something as well as the teams like Wigan, Leeds, and Saints.
Your views are miles apart from your chairman Mick Carter who I had the pleasure of talking to after last Thursdays game. He was celebrating our win like he was one of our own.
Pull us down to your hearts content - it makes us stronger.
Set an example? Huddersfield won it the other year but everybody forgets LLS winners because people regard it meaningless unless you win the grand final aswell. If Wakefield finished top of the league I'd be ecstatic and cas fans would be saying it means nothing, that's just how it is.
Wakefield Trinity have been champions twice, cas have been the best team this season so far, win the grand final and you'll be deserved champions and have a star on your shirt next season.
Up the Trin
|
|
Thu Aug 24, 2017 11:14 am
|
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 945
|
Tigerade wrote:
It makes you wonder what Wakey fans would do if they were to finish top on the league one day. We (Tigers) have set an example that the so-called smaller and less fashionable clubs can actually win something as well as the teams like Wigan, Leeds, and Saints.
That you've clearly forgotten Hudds winning the LLS only a few years back only goes to help the argument that people don't really remember who won the LLS.
|
