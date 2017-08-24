cravenpark1 wrote: we had first past the post and it was regarded has the winners of the league and we also had play offs 1v8 2v 7 and so on if I remember right my team HKR were the first team to win the league and the play of

Thanks for your post.I'm not a historian and may be drifting the thread here, but, what I was driving at, all be it not too well, was that those that repeat the 'fact' that we as a sport have employed the play off system to crown the Champions to dismiss the claims of the 'first past the posters', more than often fail to acknowledge that the league structure 'way back when' was skewed. The league was large, teams played along county lines, there wasn't a complete set of home and away fixtures.In other words, pre sky and the M62, it could be argued that the play offs were a method of regularizing the inherent faults of an unbalanced fixture list and the difficulty in travelling from Liverpool to Hull for a game of rugby? As a random example take a look at the 1954 and 1955 seasonsBack on topic, well done Cas great achievement thus far and I hope that you win the GF