cas all the way wrote: P1sses me off we win our first trophy in quite sometime and all most of rugby league family can do is put it down.

This is the problem - *most* of the RL family hasn't put you down; but equally, since most of the RL family doesn't support Cas, they haven't expressed the same joy as you guys (understandably) have. As far I can see, the majority of the posts in this thread are positive about Cas' achievement - but through the lens of DP's perhaps ill-advised comments about the LLS, which was where the thread started, they're bound to have a view. If you only want the unadulterated positivity - I guess that's where the other forum comes in?Maybe go back and see what you and your fellow Cas fans had to say about Shudds or Wire winning the LLS and sod all else? If you go on to win the GF, then by all means come back and gloat to your hearts content - that will really upset the apple cart.