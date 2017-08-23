Mike Oxlong wrote:

The GF is a gimmick at the end of the day, to try and make something different for the sport, and stand out compared to others (i.e. football).



Problem we've had over the last few years is that the teams finishing top in the league and winning the LLS haven't always gone on to win the GF, which is why fans from the rest of the teams are never overly concerned about finishing top because it doesn't matter as long as they win the GF - and why other teams fans will always put winning the LLS down to fans of the team that does win it.



I do agree however, that something more could/should be made of it, but just like the NRL or NFL, doesn't matter how you do through the weekly rounds, the focus is all on that one big final!