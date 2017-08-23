WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Daryl Powell and the hubcap

Re: Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 9:24 am
Biff Tannen






The thread was started because of what DP said regards the value of the LLS and his belief of it being a better achievement than going on to win the GF, it was not started as a Cas appreciation thread although the vast majority of people on here have actually congratulated Cas in spades for a great season so far, so i can't see why some Cas fans are dummy spitting TBH.

Re: Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 10:48 am
tenerifeRhino




Mike Oxlong wrote:
The GF is a gimmick at the end of the day, to try and make something different for the sport, and stand out compared to others (i.e. football).

Problem we've had over the last few years is that the teams finishing top in the league and winning the LLS haven't always gone on to win the GF, which is why fans from the rest of the teams are never overly concerned about finishing top because it doesn't matter as long as they win the GF - and why other teams fans will always put winning the LLS down to fans of the team that does win it.

I do agree however, that something more could/should be made of it, but just like the NRL or NFL, doesn't matter how you do through the weekly rounds, the focus is all on that one big final!


You do realise that for the majority of Rugby Leagues history the champions have been crowned by winning Grand Finals!?

The only reason for moving to a first past the post system from 73-98 was to mimmick soccer.
Re: Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 12:15 pm
Dave K.





Going to be fun on here if Cas win or don't win the GF.

If Hull don't win it, I really hope Cas do, ok some fans have gone over the top, but the majority of fans deserve some success and they have been good to watch this year.

Powell is still talking nonsense in what started off this thread.
Re: Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 12:59 pm
Uncle Rico






tenerifeRhino wrote:
You do realise that for the majority of Rugby Leagues history the champions have been crowned by winning Grand Finals!?

The only reason for moving to a first past the post system from 73-98 was to mimmick soccer.


In the interests of fairness/completeness, (take your pick), perhaps you, or another 'historian' could confirm how that pre-play off league was structured in the majority of our collective history?
Re: Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 1:04 pm
tigertot






Dave K. wrote:
Powell is still talking nonsense in what started off this thread.


What by saying finishing top is the truest test of being consistent over a whole season? Or last year Warrington were the best team and they finished top to prove it? Just because headline writers might splash controversial headlines doesn't mean Powell actually said that statement.


Re: Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 2:03 pm
Tigerade






bren2k wrote:
There wouldnt be all this wailing and gnashing of teeth, if Cas fans hadn't abanonded their own board in favour of the echo chamber forum they created for themselves; since they've found success and come out from hiding, the only place to get any reaction is on here, which naturally invites comment from fans of other clubs, who don't seem to be showing the required amount of adulation - and that's upsetting some Cas folk.


The only board we've abandoned is the one on RLFans.com and we all know why that is. Casforum is by far a better standard of chat than on here IMO and the move has been replicated by Salford and Saints fans as well.
Your tone Bren is imitated by most posters on here and I'm of the opinion that is the main reason why we don't get many new RL fans joining these boards. Everyone is fighting their own clubs corner but some want to take it further and it just isn't working on here anymore sadly.

Re: Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 2:28 pm
DGM





Tigerade wrote:
The only board we've abandoned is the one on RLFans.com and we all know why that is. Casforum is by far a better standard of chat than on here IMO and the move has been replicated by Salford and Saints fans as well.
Your tone Bren is imitated by most posters on here and I'm of the opinion that is the main reason why we don't get many new RL fans joining these boards. Everyone is fighting their own clubs corner but some want to take it further and it just isn't working on here anymore sadly.


A lot of it is down to a lack of moderation too compared with a few years ago. There's a noticeable lack of presence, and a lot of trolling, slagging matches/bickering, insults etc go unnoticed because there isn't an active enough moderating community to keep an eye on everything. The Hull board for instance have 5 mods, 3 of which I can't recall seeing post in over a year.

Edit:
"wolfinwidnes", the designated mod for the VT, last visited 18 months ago. It's not rocket science is it, an active moderating community helps facilitate genuine debate, which surely in-turn encourages people to visit/post and drive traffic for the site?




Re: Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 3:07 pm
nottinghamtiger




I much less inclined to post on here these days.
Moderation is non existent, meaning the likes if the faux Frenchman more or less derail every thread with drivel.
