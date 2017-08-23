FlexWheeler wrote: No one's saying don't enjoy it. Just don't expect adulation from everyone else because no one cares.

Hull were relegated (or demoted or whatever the f%ck happened when the league split in 95)

Wigan nearly in 2006,

leeds in 96 and to a lesser extent last year.

Your examples are terrible BTW.

Cocky classy cas, when will they learn?

We don't. But we don't like people being petty and throwing out excuses such as 'it's because everyone else is bad' or 'the standard is dropping', or telling us 'it's not important', 'no one remembers the LLS winners' or 'that it is meaningless'. Just because your own sides have gone backwards shouldn't lessen the achievement, particularly when opposition fans have taken great pleasure over the years of telling us we have bang average players who no one else wants, or who is 'good but he's no X....'.They finished in the bottom half and so formed part of the 2nd division along with 3/4 other clubs in the restructure. In a time the game wasn't full-time. They haven't lost half their team as a result or had to risk everything to get back into SL, where the money is. Of those teams in the 2nd division, 4 of them are now in Super League. Though they did have financial difficulties, the merger saved them and in fact even could be argued was the catalyst for the club today.So yeah, maybe, but I don't think the impact would be half as big as it is now. I've only thrown Hull in because they've really turned against us this season for whatever reason, and that's sad. However, they've spent megabucks over the past decade on average Aussies and got nowhere. Their angst towards us seems to be on the fact that the media have waxed lyrical about our style of play and they're upset they haven't got credit for knocking us out of a one-off cup tie. It's bizarre.Nearly. Not did. They didn't struggle or sell off their own players. Instead that flagrantly broke the salary cap in order to stay up.Again. Didn't and didn't.So terrible your responses are 'nearly', 'nearly' and...erm, 'nearly'.Where are we cocky? No one ever started this season out expecting us to win the LLS. We've enjoyed this season and we're proud of our achievement. The only people cocky are the ones knocking us, who believe they have a divine right to be at the top and anyone else who does get near the top is down to others being bad, not the side being good.