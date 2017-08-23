|
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
cas all the way wrote:
I suppose we should do a Leeds instead and cry and celebrate over knocking a stand down to rebuild one in the exact same place. Nobody's talking about that!!
Before anyone says "it's because they have so much history there"
Yeh they do.... At Headingley, not in the bloody south stand.
That seems to be fine. But we ain't allowed to celebrate winning the LLS. Some of you fans putting it down are a joke. Simple.
CALM DOWN CALM DOWN I think it is bloody great I wish it was my team we would be dancing in the street
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Wed Aug 23, 2017 7:43 am
Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 579
I don't really get all th bickering over this. From a Castleford point of view it is certainly a great achievement and worth a bottle or two of fizz. I don't mean any disrespect by this but clubs such as Wigan, Leeds and St Helens have a been there done that attitude and are only really interested in what is (whether you agree it should be or not) the big prize.
In short, well done Cas, and if my team don't make the top 4 I hope there's a new name on the Trophey whoever it may be.
Wed Aug 23, 2017 7:55 am
Levrier
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 494
Congratulations Cas, it is a great achievement that will long be celebrated by your fans. Winning the LLS is, without doubt, the sign of the most consistent and best team in the comp. If only there was some way of it comming after the Grand Final and it would be treated with the respect that it deserves.
Wed Aug 23, 2017 7:58 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2021
cas all the way wrote:
I suppose we should do a Leeds instead and cry and celebrate over knocking a stand down to rebuild one in the exact same place. Nobody's talking about that!!
Before anyone says "it's because they have so much history there"
Yeh they do.... At Headingley, not in the bloody south stand.
That seems to be fine. But we ain't allowed to celebrate winning the LLS. Some of you fans putting it down are a joke. Simple.
You're losing the plot.
This needy attitude where you're craving adulation from other sets of fans is a bit pathetic. Just celebrate it & enjoy it, don't worry about what praise you do & don't get from other fans.
Wed Aug 23, 2017 7:58 am
Joined: Tue Mar 01, 2005 9:53 am
Posts: 3077
Not read the last 15 pages, and I'm not going to, but looking back at the last couple of pages - who cares?
Fantastic achievement by Cas this year, to be as consistent as they have been all year and guaranteeing themselves the LLS with games to spare - well done them! Lets just hope they carry on that through the rest of the playoffs, get to the GF and win it, proving that consistency does really pay off!
Wed Aug 23, 2017 8:04 am
Fully
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 23, 2005 8:04 pm
Posts: 8331
FlexWheeler wrote:
No one's saying don't enjoy it. Just don't expect adulation from everyone else because no one cares.
We don't. But we don't like people being petty and throwing out excuses such as 'it's because everyone else is bad' or 'the standard is dropping', or telling us 'it's not important', 'no one remembers the LLS winners' or 'that it is meaningless'. Just because your own sides have gone backwards shouldn't lessen the achievement, particularly when opposition fans have taken great pleasure over the years of telling us we have bang average players who no one else wants, or who is 'good but he's no X....'.
Hull were relegated (or demoted or whatever the f%ck happened when the league split in 95)
They finished in the bottom half and so formed part of the 2nd division along with 3/4 other clubs in the restructure. In a time the game wasn't full-time. They haven't lost half their team as a result or had to risk everything to get back into SL, where the money is. Of those teams in the 2nd division, 4 of them are now in Super League. Though they did have financial difficulties, the merger saved them and in fact even could be argued was the catalyst for the club today.
So yeah, maybe, but I don't think the impact would be half as big as it is now. I've only thrown Hull in because they've really turned against us this season for whatever reason, and that's sad. However, they've spent megabucks over the past decade on average Aussies and got nowhere. Their angst towards us seems to be on the fact that the media have waxed lyrical about our style of play and they're upset they haven't got credit for knocking us out of a one-off cup tie. It's bizarre.
Nearly. Not did. They didn't struggle or sell off their own players. Instead that flagrantly broke the salary cap in order to stay up.
leeds in 96 and to a lesser extent last year.
Again. Didn't and didn't.
Your examples are terrible BTW.
So terrible your responses are 'nearly', 'nearly' and...erm, 'nearly'.
Cocky classy cas, when will they learn?
Where are we cocky? No one ever started this season out expecting us to win the LLS. We've enjoyed this season and we're proud of our achievement. The only people cocky are the ones knocking us, who believe they have a divine right to be at the top and anyone else who does get near the top is down to others being bad, not the side being good.
