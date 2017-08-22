WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Daryl Powell and the hubcap

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Daryl Powell and the hubcap

Post a reply
Re: Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 5:49 pm
FlexWheeler Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3581
Fully wrote:
Quite frankly, I don't give a flying frig what any opposition fans think.

It ranks of bitterness. I'm immensely proud of what my side have achieved this season, it's more than most expected, and we've done it a convincing, satisfying and comprehensive style. I'd love to go on and win the Grand Final just to ram it down people's throats but in reality, even if we go on to win absolute naff all after this, I'll still be proud of it.

It means a lot to us fans when we nearly lost our club and I'm pretty sure fans of Salford, Wakefield would also revel in winning the League Leaders' Shield too and finishing top of the pile. When you've seen the dark days, you enjoy the glory days even more.

Over the years we've been treated as little Cas, always treated with contempt and as a 'team we should be beating'. Not anymore. It's about time we got some payback and I'm glad we have. Fans of the big clubs don't like other clubs roughing up the norm now and that for me is the most satisfying part.

When fans of clubs like Hull, Wigan and Leeds have seen your club get relegated, really, really struggle and fear for the future - when you've walked through the days of admin like fans of smaller clubs - only then come back and tell us why we shouldn't be euphoric about what our teams have achieved.

No one remembers the LLS. Well I remember Huddersfield won it, clearly other people do, I'm sure our fans will remember it. It means more to us and we're going to celebrate this achievement.


No one's saying don't enjoy it. Just don't expect adulation from everyone else because no one cares.

Your examples are terrible BTW. Hull were relegated (or demoted or whatever the f%ck happened when the league split in 95) Wigan nearly in 2006, leeds in 96 and to a lesser extent last year.

Cocky classy cas, when will they learn?
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''

''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''

''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''

''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''

.......''smart men don't get married''
Re: Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 5:58 pm
FlexWheeler Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3581
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Classy Cas !

Most entertaining & positively ambitious team I have seen since St Helens hey day.

Thoroughly deserve to be called/viewed as best team in Super League regardless of any Grand Final !

Never ever bought into this G.F Winners are best team $#!T€, 1st over a full season are rightfully CHAMPIONS in my view & about time that RL returned to rewarding it as such with the best tropy & financial rewards.

Cas, Champions in my book.



There's 1 tiny problem. Finishing top can't be viewed as being real champions because winning the grand final is what makes you champions. That's the rules that everyone enters into the season under. It's a mute point, a different argument. If your argument is " I think finishing top should make you champions" have at it. But the argument of "cas are real champions because they finished top" is irrelevant because no one entered into the season under the assumption finishing top qualified you as champions.
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''

''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''

''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''

''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''

.......''smart men don't get married''
Re: Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:49 pm
Parkside Freddie Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 36
Fantastic achievement. Not just winning the shield, but doing it at an absolute stroll playing exciting rugby league.

Clear favourites for the grand final for me.
Re: Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 7:27 pm
Cas Till I Die User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 17, 2003 2:21 pm
Posts: 10958
Location: SL For Good
FlexWheeler wrote:
No one's saying don't enjoy it. Just don't expect adulation from everyone else because no one cares.

Your examples are terrible BTW. Hull were relegated (or demoted or whatever the f%ck happened when the league split in 95) Wigan nearly in 2006, leeds in 96 and to a lesser extent last year.

Cocky classy cas, when will they learn?


Oh no some sad w@nker on a forum says we shouldn't expect adulation for winning the league. I think we should give the league leaders shield back and turn down and accolades.... little old cas should know our place.
Re: Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 8:10 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2019
Cas Till I Die wrote:
Oh no some sad w@nker on a forum says we shouldn't expect adulation for winning the league. I think we should give the league leaders shield back and turn down and accolades.... little old cas should know our place.


What a pathetic response.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 8:18 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 774
If you come top of league in any sport it is a great achievement and can't be done by chance and shows you/they have been the best over that season.Im very much in the camp of it being a major deal but also accept the grand final winners are who will be remembered.Cant see Castleford slipping up and I hope they lift the trophy at Old Trafford
Re: Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 8:24 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6566
Still hardly anyone has congratulated Cas without the word 'but' following or something to demean their achievement after 14 pages of waffle.
Re: Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 8:47 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2019
Willzay wrote:
Still hardly anyone has congratulated Cas without the word 'but' following or something to demean their achievement after 14 pages of waffle.


Compared to previous seasons where we've had pages and pages of Cas fans congratulating LLS winners?
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 11:38 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9468
Location: wakefield
Well I for one congratulate our local rivals on a great achievement.
It's a big deal. Celebrate as much as you like......who cares what a small minority of fans from some big clubs that got used to keeping the silverware for themselves think.
Assuming Wakefield don't get to the GF, I hope Cas win it. It's a victory for the little clubs.


I have to say, is it any wonder that we get poor media coverage and poor perception outside our game when a team that have gone against the odds and won the league is criticised for celebrating and more so told that the trophy is just a hub cap and it means nothing. Why would anyone try to publicise our game when we think it's nothing. Beggars belief.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Daryl Powell and the hubcap
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 5:58 am
cas all the way User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2638
Location: advertising my villa
I suppose we should do a Leeds instead and cry and celebrate over knocking a stand down to rebuild one in the exact same place. Nobody's talking about that!!

Before anyone says "it's because they have so much history there"

Yeh they do.... At Headingley, not in the bloody south stand.

That seems to be fine. But we ain't allowed to celebrate winning the LLS. Some of you fans putting it down are a joke. Simple.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Carisma HFC, cas all the way, ComeOnYouUll, Gallanteer, HuddsRL5, Iggy79, Wildthing, Willzay and 86 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,621,1281,07976,1894,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 09:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 18:30
CH1
LONDON
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 26th Aug : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 15:00
CC2017
WIGAN
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM