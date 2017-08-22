|
Fully wrote:
Quite frankly, I don't give a flying frig what any opposition fans think.
It ranks of bitterness. I'm immensely proud of what my side have achieved this season, it's more than most expected, and we've done it a convincing, satisfying and comprehensive style. I'd love to go on and win the Grand Final just to ram it down people's throats but in reality, even if we go on to win absolute naff all after this, I'll still be proud of it.
It means a lot to us fans when we nearly lost our club and I'm pretty sure fans of Salford, Wakefield would also revel in winning the League Leaders' Shield too and finishing top of the pile. When you've seen the dark days, you enjoy the glory days even more.
Over the years we've been treated as little Cas, always treated with contempt and as a 'team we should be beating'. Not anymore. It's about time we got some payback and I'm glad we have. Fans of the big clubs don't like other clubs roughing up the norm now and that for me is the most satisfying part.
When fans of clubs like Hull, Wigan and Leeds have seen your club get relegated, really, really struggle and fear for the future - when you've walked through the days of admin like fans of smaller clubs - only then come back and tell us why we shouldn't be euphoric about what our teams have achieved.
No one remembers the LLS. Well I remember Huddersfield won it, clearly other people do, I'm sure our fans will remember it. It means more to us and we're going to celebrate this achievement.
No one's saying don't enjoy it. Just don't expect adulation from everyone else because no one cares.
Your examples are terrible BTW. Hull were relegated (or demoted or whatever the f%ck happened when the league split in 95) Wigan nearly in 2006, leeds in 96 and to a lesser extent last year.
Cocky classy cas, when will they learn?
Tue Aug 22, 2017 5:58 pm
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Classy Cas !
Most entertaining & positively ambitious team I have seen since St Helens hey day.
Thoroughly deserve to be called/viewed as best team in Super League regardless of any Grand Final !
Never ever bought into this G.F Winners are best team $#!T€, 1st over a full season are rightfully CHAMPIONS in my view & about time that RL returned to rewarding it as such with the best tropy & financial rewards.
Cas, Champions in my book.
There's 1 tiny problem. Finishing top can't be viewed as being real champions because winning the grand final is what makes you champions. That's the rules that everyone enters into the season under. It's a mute point, a different argument. If your argument is " I think finishing top should make you champions" have at it. But the argument of "cas are real champions because they finished top" is irrelevant because no one entered into the season under the assumption finishing top qualified you as champions.
Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:49 pm
Fantastic achievement. Not just winning the shield, but doing it at an absolute stroll playing exciting rugby league.
Clear favourites for the grand final for me.
Tue Aug 22, 2017 7:27 pm
FlexWheeler wrote:
No one's saying don't enjoy it. Just don't expect adulation from everyone else because no one cares.
Your examples are terrible BTW. Hull were relegated (or demoted or whatever the f%ck happened when the league split in 95) Wigan nearly in 2006, leeds in 96 and to a lesser extent last year.
Cocky classy cas, when will they learn?
Oh no some sad w@nker on a forum says we shouldn't expect adulation for winning the league. I think we should give the league leaders shield back and turn down and accolades.... little old cas should know our place.
Tue Aug 22, 2017 8:10 pm
Cas Till I Die wrote:
Oh no some sad w@nker on a forum says we shouldn't expect adulation for winning the league. I think we should give the league leaders shield back and turn down and accolades.... little old cas should know our place.
What a pathetic response.
Tue Aug 22, 2017 8:18 pm
If you come top of league in any sport it is a great achievement and can't be done by chance and shows you/they have been the best over that season.Im very much in the camp of it being a major deal but also accept the grand final winners are who will be remembered.Cant see Castleford slipping up and I hope they lift the trophy at Old Trafford
Tue Aug 22, 2017 8:24 pm
Still hardly anyone has congratulated Cas without the word 'but' following or something to demean their achievement after 14 pages of waffle.
Tue Aug 22, 2017 8:47 pm
Willzay wrote:
Still hardly anyone has congratulated Cas without the word 'but' following or something to demean their achievement after 14 pages of waffle.
Compared to previous seasons where we've had pages and pages of Cas fans congratulating LLS winners?
Tue Aug 22, 2017 11:38 pm
Well I for one congratulate our local rivals on a great achievement.
It's a big deal. Celebrate as much as you like......who cares what a small minority of fans from some big clubs that got used to keeping the silverware for themselves think.
Assuming Wakefield don't get to the GF, I hope Cas win it. It's a victory for the little clubs.
I have to say, is it any wonder that we get poor media coverage and poor perception outside our game when a team that have gone against the odds and won the league is criticised for celebrating and more so told that the trophy is just a hub cap and it means nothing. Why would anyone try to publicise our game when we think it's nothing. Beggars belief.
