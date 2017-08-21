|
|
The 2 words I take out of that are "nearly" and "effectively".But I get your drift.Luckily for them there are a lot of FC fans that haven't experienced any of the things referred to ala Bulls/Cas/Wakey/KR.A whole generation must think Wembley is the norm?
|
|
Mon Aug 21, 2017 4:11 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
|
craig hkr wrote:
The 2 words I take out of that are "nearly" and "effectively".But I get your drift.Luckily for them there are a lot of FC fans that haven't experienced any of the things referred to ala Bulls/Cas/Wakey/KR.A whole generation must think Wembley is the norm?
Well, I used the word "nearly" because at the time we had to transfer list a load of players, and our coach, Royce Simmons, ended up running a load of marathons to raise money to keep the club going. "Nearly" is the only word to use as fortunately we're still here, same as you, Cas & Wakey are still here after near misses.
I used "effectively" because 1995 was a funny year due to the switch over to Summer & SL. We came 2nd bottom and went from the top tier to the second tier.
1999 our players were on strike as they weren't being paid due to the utter mismanagement from Wilby/Lloyd.
You're right, there are a lot of fans who won't have experienced the 90's and grown up only seeing a Hull side in SL. They certainly don't think Wembley is the norm, 4 from the last 11 at New Wembley isn't the norm is it, and due to the excitement this week around the club, the novelty hasn't worn off and I hope it never does.
|
|
Mon Aug 21, 2017 4:21 pm
|
|
craig hkr wrote:
The 2 words I take out of that are "nearly" and "effectively".But I get your drift.Luckily for them there are a lot of FC fans that haven't experienced any of the things referred to ala Bulls/Cas/Wakey/KR.A whole generation must think Wembley is the norm?
I've seen Hull play in Division 1, and in 1999 we had all pretty much resigned ourselves to not having a club to support anymore. Regardless of how it all turned out, anyone who has supported Hull for a long time knows what adversity is.
|
|
Mon Aug 21, 2017 6:05 pm
|
|
|
|
Mon Aug 21, 2017 6:11 pm
|
|
That's sort of what I was getting at.Castlefords achievement is remarkable and it must be lovely for fans who have had it tough for a long time get some success again? I for one have enjoyed watching them and would be chuffed if they won grand final as well
|
|
Mon Aug 21, 2017 6:44 pm
|
|
It's chipped wood. Take a look at today's posts. Couple of players are shown scratching at the cracks. People jumping to conclusions. If they were to do lines it wouldn't be in the changing rooms in front of the coaches. Jeeeeez.
|
|
Mon Aug 21, 2017 10:04 pm
|
|
cas all the way wrote:
It's chipped wood. Take a look at today's posts. Couple of players are shown scratching at the cracks. People jumping to conclusions. If they were to do lines it wouldn't be in the changing rooms in front of the coaches. Jeeeeez.
Nah it's obviously cocaine, I've written a GUI in visual basic which allows you to take a sample from that photo and in real time give you the results. 100% cocaine nothing else straight from Pablo's old personal stash he forgot about. Anyone who thinks it's something else other than a scratch in the wood are clueless.
|
|
Tue Aug 22, 2017 7:19 am
|
|
invmatt wrote:
Nah it's obviously cocaine, I've written a GUI in visual basic which allows you to take a sample from that photo and in real time give you the results. 100% cocaine nothing else straight from Pablo's old personal stash he forgot about. Anyone who thinks it's something else other than a scratch in the wood are clueless.
Surely no one can seriously think it is can they and they're just on the wind up? I know RL players have a reputation as big daft lads but they aren't that bloody daft to do it in the dressing rooms with all the coaches around and management too.
|
|
Tue Aug 22, 2017 8:51 am
|
|
|
