craig hkr wrote: The 2 words I take out of that are "nearly" and "effectively".But I get your drift.Luckily for them there are a lot of FC fans that haven't experienced any of the things referred to ala Bulls/Cas/Wakey/KR.A whole generation must think Wembley is the norm?

Well, I used the word "nearly" because at the time we had to transfer list a load of players, and our coach, Royce Simmons, ended up running a load of marathons to raise money to keep the club going. "Nearly" is the only word to use as fortunately we're still here, same as you, Cas & Wakey are still here after near misses.I used "effectively" because 1995 was a funny year due to the switch over to Summer & SL. We came 2nd bottom and went from the top tier to the second tier.1999 our players were on strike as they weren't being paid due to the utter mismanagement from Wilby/Lloyd.You're right, there are a lot of fans who won't have experienced the 90's and grown up only seeing a Hull side in SL. They certainly don't think Wembley is the norm, 4 from the last 11 at New Wembley isn't the norm is it, and due to the excitement this week around the club, the novelty hasn't worn off and I hope it never does.