craig hkr wrote:
The 2 words I take out of that are "nearly" and "effectively".But I get your drift.Luckily for them there are a lot of FC fans that haven't experienced any of the things referred to ala Bulls/Cas/Wakey/KR.A whole generation must think Wembley is the norm?
Well, I used the word "nearly" because at the time we had to transfer list a load of players, and our coach, Royce Simmons, ended up running a load of marathons to raise money to keep the club going. "Nearly" is the only word to use as fortunately we're still here, same as you, Cas & Wakey are still here after near misses.
I used "effectively" because 1995 was a funny year due to the switch over to Summer & SL. We came 2nd bottom and went from the top tier to the second tier.
1999 our players were on strike as they weren't being paid due to the utter mismanagement from Wilby/Lloyd.
You're right, there are a lot of fans who won't have experienced the 90's and grown up only seeing a Hull side in SL. They certainly don't think Wembley is the norm, 4 from the last 11 at New Wembley isn't the norm is it, and due to the excitement this week around the club, the novelty hasn't worn off and I hope it never does.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.