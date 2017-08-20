Quite frankly, I don't give a flying frig what any opposition fans think.



It ranks of bitterness. I'm immensely proud of what my side have achieved this season, it's more than most expected, and we've done it a convincing, satisfying and comprehensive style. I'd love to go on and win the Grand Final just to ram it down people's throats but in reality, even if we go on to win absolute naff all after this, I'll still be proud of it.



It means a lot to us fans when we nearly lost our club and I'm pretty sure fans of Salford, Wakefield would also revel in winning the League Leaders' Shield too and finishing top of the pile. When you've seen the dark days, you enjoy the glory days even more.



Over the years we've been treated as little Cas, always treated with contempt and as a 'team we should be beating'. Not anymore. It's about time we got some payback and I'm glad we have. Fans of the big clubs don't like other clubs roughing up the norm now and that for me is the most satisfying part.



When fans of clubs like Hull, Wigan and Leeds have seen your club get relegated, really, really struggle and fear for the future - when you've walked through the days of admin like fans of smaller clubs - only then come back and tell us why we shouldn't be euphoric about what our teams have achieved.



No one remembers the LLS. Well I remember Huddersfield won it, clearly other people do, I'm sure our fans will remember it. It means more to us and we're going to celebrate this achievement.