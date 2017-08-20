|
Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 7027
Location: Central Coast
|
steadygetyerboots-on wrote:
Yet again fans of opposition clubs trying to talk down the achievements of others; so much for the rugby league family eh?!
As for this "no one remembers of cares in a year or two" argument well that's the same whatever trophy you win! Sport is about the here & now; no one outside of Leeds cares if/when they did the treble anymore, or alternatively if the last piece of silverware a club won was some "tin pot" regional trophy when Noah was a lad (sarcasm spoiler)!
Thanks for keeping my club relevant chaps & feel free to keep the anti-Cas circle jerk going while we're all enjoying the moment & sleeping off hangovers! That's what it's all about as fans, not trying to make yourself feel better by belittling the achievements of others.
What ever happens you'll be hard pushed to find a Cas fan who hasn't enjoyed this year!
What a load of total ar$e pie.
|
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)
Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months
Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.
McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get
Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.
|
Sun Aug 20, 2017 11:15 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1633
|
Classy Cas !
Most entertaining & positively ambitious team I have seen since St Helens hey day.
Thoroughly deserve to be called/viewed as best team in Super League regardless of any Grand Final !
Never ever bought into this G.F Winners are best team $#!T€, 1st over a full season are rightfully CHAMPIONS in my view & about time that RL returned to rewarding it as such with the best tropy & financial rewards.
Cas, Champions in my book.
|
|
Mon Aug 21, 2017 6:44 am
|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5387
Location: Hill Valley
|
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Classy Cas !
Most entertaining & positively ambitious team I have seen since St Helens hey day.
Thoroughly deserve to be called/viewed as best team in Super League regardless of any Grand Final !
Never ever bought into this G.F Winners are best team $#!T€, 1st over a full season are rightfully CHAMPIONS in my view & about time that RL returned to rewarding it as such with the best tropy & financial rewards.
Cas, Champions in my book.
It's been GF winners champions for 20 years and will likely be that way for another 20 years and beyond so you need to come to terms with reality.
That said, well done Cas the most deserving LLS winners since Warrington in 2011 imo.
|
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
|
Mon Aug 21, 2017 8:26 am
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2016
|
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Classy Cas !
Most entertaining & positively ambitious team I have seen since St Helens hey day.
Thoroughly deserve to be called/viewed as best team in Super League regardless of any Grand Final !
Never ever bought into this G.F Winners are best team $#!T€, 1st over a full season are rightfully CHAMPIONS in my view & about time that RL returned to rewarding it as such with the best tropy & financial rewards.
Cas, Champions in my book.
The traditional method of crowning Champions in RL is via a playoff. This isn't football.
The SL Champions have to firstly get into the playoffs and then win the GF at Old Trafford. They're the rules that are laid down before the first game of the season kicks off. because of this reason, some sides will target the GF, an not be too bothered about finishing top, but making sure they finish in the playoffs and peak at the right time (Leeds for example).
It's certainly an achievement to come top and Cas have been the best & most consistent team this year, but a Champion RL side keeps themselves in the fight, peak when it matters, and they win the big, high pressured games. That's the way it's been for 20 years (& the vast proportion of seasons prior to that), and just because people feel Cas deserve it so far, we can't retrospectively apply more kudos to the LLS.
|
|
Mon Aug 21, 2017 12:09 pm
|
Fully
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 23, 2005 8:04 pm
Posts: 8330
|
Quite frankly, I don't give a flying frig what any opposition fans think.
It ranks of bitterness. I'm immensely proud of what my side have achieved this season, it's more than most expected, and we've done it a convincing, satisfying and comprehensive style. I'd love to go on and win the Grand Final just to ram it down people's throats but in reality, even if we go on to win absolute naff all after this, I'll still be proud of it.
It means a lot to us fans when we nearly lost our club and I'm pretty sure fans of Salford, Wakefield would also revel in winning the League Leaders' Shield too and finishing top of the pile. When you've seen the dark days, you enjoy the glory days even more.
Over the years we've been treated as little Cas, always treated with contempt and as a 'team we should be beating'. Not anymore. It's about time we got some payback and I'm glad we have. Fans of the big clubs don't like other clubs roughing up the norm now and that for me is the most satisfying part.
When fans of clubs like Hull, Wigan and Leeds have seen your club get relegated, really, really struggle and fear for the future - when you've walked through the days of admin like fans of smaller clubs - only then come back and tell us why we shouldn't be euphoric about what our teams have achieved.
No one remembers the LLS. Well I remember Huddersfield won it, clearly other people do, I'm sure our fans will remember it. It means more to us and we're going to celebrate this achievement.
|
|
Mon Aug 21, 2017 12:26 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2016
|
Fully wrote:
Quite frankly, I don't give a flying frig what any opposition fans think.
It ranks of bitterness. I'm immensely proud of what my side have achieved this season, it's more than most expected, and we've done it a convincing, satisfying and comprehensive style. I'd love to go on and win the Grand Final just to ram it down people's throats but in reality, even if we go on to win absolute naff all after this, I'll still be proud of it.
It means a lot to us fans when we nearly lost our club and I'm pretty sure fans of Salford, Wakefield would also revel in winning the League Leaders' Shield too and finishing top of the pile. When you've seen the dark days, you enjoy the glory days even more.
Over the years we've been treated as little Cas, always treated with contempt and as a 'team we should be beating'. Not anymore. It's about time we got some payback and I'm glad we have. Fans of the big clubs don't like other clubs roughing up the norm now and that for me is the most satisfying part.
When fans of clubs like Hull, Wigan and Leeds have seen your club get relegated, really, really struggle and fear for the future - when you've walked through the days of admin like fans of smaller clubs - only then come back and tell us why we shouldn't be euphoric about what our teams have achieved.
No one remembers the LLS. Well I remember Huddersfield won it, clearly other people do, I'm sure our fans will remember it. It means more to us and we're going to celebrate this achievement.
Dreadful example considering what happened in 1999.
|
|
Mon Aug 21, 2017 2:29 pm
|
Joined: Thu Aug 05, 2010 6:55 am
Posts: 805
|
While the achievement of Castleford to win the league is a great thing and shows their consistency though out the league, tomholmes96 has really caused a problem for the team with this post on Instagram. What exactly are those two white lines next to the beer bottle in the changing rooms?https://www.instagram.com/p/BX7Y1AfgfHe ... omholmes96
|
|
Mon Aug 21, 2017 2:35 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4754
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
|
|
|
Mon Aug 21, 2017 3:03 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 771
|
DGM wrote:
Dreadful example considering what happened in 1999.
Ok Il bite. What did happen in 1999? From a FC fan pov? Never went down and no real change to the average punter.Im seeing fc merchandise with 150 years proudly displayed. The real irony of it is the then Rovers chairman vetoed Fcs application to the then Northern Ford thinking that was the death of them until Richardson/Mccrae last minute franchise fiasco.Thats a whole other story. I agree with Ste100 and Fullys view on Cas and the LLS but also accept the system is loaded in Grand Final being the pinnacle. (Think the Gateshead guy was called Richardson?)
|
|
Mon Aug 21, 2017 3:51 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2016
|
craig hkr wrote:
Ok Il bite. What did happen in 1999? From a FC fan pov? Never went down and no real change to the average punter.Im seeing fc merchandise with 150 years proudly displayed. The real irony of it is the then Rovers chairman vetoed Fcs application to the then Northern Ford thinking that was the death of them until Richardson/Mccrae last minute franchise fiasco.Thats a whole other story. I agree with Ste100 and Fullys view on Cas and the LLS but also accept the system is loaded in Grand Final being the pinnacle. (Think the Gateshead guy was called Richardson?)
I wasn't on a fishing mission Craig, it was a genuine response to the implication that Hull fans don't know what it feels like to be struggling & as such have been dismissive to Castleford's achievements (which I don't believe is true for the majority, we have a good rapport with Cas).
1999 - You've summed it up in your post, the Rovers chairman thought it was "the death of them", and that's how close we were to oblivion.
Yes, Shane Richardson.
1993 we nearly went out of business.
1995 we were effectively relegated.
|
