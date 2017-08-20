Ste100Centurions wrote: Classy Cas !



Most entertaining & positively ambitious team I have seen since St Helens hey day.



Thoroughly deserve to be called/viewed as best team in Super League regardless of any Grand Final !



Never ever bought into this G.F Winners are best team $#!T€, 1st over a full season are rightfully CHAMPIONS in my view & about time that RL returned to rewarding it as such with the best tropy & financial rewards.



Cas, Champions in my book.

The traditional method of crowning Champions in RL is via a playoff. This isn't football.The SL Champions have to firstly get into the playoffs and then win the GF at Old Trafford. They're the rules that are laid down before the first game of the season kicks off. because of this reason, some sides will target the GF, an not be too bothered about finishing top, but making sure they finish in the playoffs and peak at the right time (Leeds for example).It's certainly an achievement to come top and Cas have been the best & most consistent team this year, but a Champion RL side keeps themselves in the fight, peak when it matters, and they win the big, high pressured games. That's the way it's been for 20 years (& the vast proportion of seasons prior to that), and just because people feel Cas deserve it so far, we can't retrospectively apply more kudos to the LLS.