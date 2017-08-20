steadygetyerboots-on wrote:

Yet again fans of opposition clubs trying to talk down the achievements of others; so much for the rugby league family eh?!

As for this "no one remembers of cares in a year or two" argument well that's the same whatever trophy you win! Sport is about the here & now; no one outside of Leeds cares if/when they did the treble anymore, or alternatively if the last piece of silverware a club won was some "tin pot" regional trophy when Noah was a lad (sarcasm spoiler)!

Thanks for keeping my club relevant chaps & feel free to keep the anti-Cas circle jerk going while we're all enjoying the moment & sleeping off hangovers! That's what it's all about as fans, not trying to make yourself feel better by belittling the achievements of others.

What ever happens you'll be hard pushed to find a Cas fan who hasn't enjoyed this year!