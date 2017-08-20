WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Daryl Powell and the hubcap

Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 10:13 pm
sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 7027
Location: Central Coast
steadygetyerboots-on wrote:
Yet again fans of opposition clubs trying to talk down the achievements of others; so much for the rugby league family eh?!
As for this "no one remembers of cares in a year or two" argument well that's the same whatever trophy you win! Sport is about the here & now; no one outside of Leeds cares if/when they did the treble anymore, or alternatively if the last piece of silverware a club won was some "tin pot" regional trophy when Noah was a lad (sarcasm spoiler)!
Thanks for keeping my club relevant chaps & feel free to keep the anti-Cas circle jerk going while we're all enjoying the moment & sleeping off hangovers! That's what it's all about as fans, not trying to make yourself feel better by belittling the achievements of others.
What ever happens you'll be hard pushed to find a Cas fan who hasn't enjoyed this year!

What a load of total ar$e pie.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.
