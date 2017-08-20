sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member



Bigboff wrote: I think you will find that cas in 86 had to go to Wigan in the quarters...a Wigan side full of international players,a Wigan side that probably was one of the best Wigan team in the last 30 years.

Easy run in, eh ?

And the rest were total fodder

Ewwenorfolk wrote: I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote: Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote: To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Lebron James wrote: No one cares about the hubcap. Even the players looked embarrassed celebrating.



Regards



King James

I don't know! Hardaker was pretty chuffed about chugging champers on the pitch

Ewwenorfolk wrote: I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote: Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote: To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Tigerade wrote: Look at the Grand Final Trophy as "Sky's" cup. I'd love to win it as it's perceived as the pinnacle of the our sport but that is all it is - another hoop to jump through designed to thrill the TV audiences by our paymasters.

Let's see how you feel when you don't win it! You will be completely gutted and in a year or 2 nobody will give a $hit how good you were, just like Wire and Hudds before you?

Ewwenorfolk wrote: I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote: Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote: To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote: If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

sgtwilko wrote: Let's see how you feel when you don't win it! You will be completely gutted and in a year or 2 nobody will give a $hit how good you were, just like Wire and Hudds before you?



Correct lm afraid. You can't just change the importance of the two trophies to suit. Cas like everyone else started the season wanting to get to the GF. This LLS thing only became a priority for Cas fans when they looked certain to win it, how odd.



How anyone can say finishing top after the regular season is more difficult than beating the top sides to win what in effect is an elite mini league beggars belief.



Correct lm afraid. You can't just change the importance of the two trophies to suit. Cas like everyone else started the season wanting to get to the GF. This LLS thing only became a priority for Cas fans when they looked certain to win it, how odd.

How anyone can say finishing top after the regular season is more difficult than beating the top sides to win what in effect is an elite mini league beggars belief.

The latter is far harder especially if you did it from say 8th certainly IMO



Yet again fans of opposition clubs trying to talk down the achievements of others; so much for the rugby league family eh?!

As for this "no one remembers of cares in a year or two" argument well that's the same whatever trophy you win! Sport is about the here & now; no one outside of Leeds cares if/when they did the treble anymore, or alternatively if the last piece of silverware a club won was some "tin pot" regional trophy when Noah was a lad (sarcasm spoiler)!

Thanks for keeping my club relevant chaps & feel free to keep the anti-Cas circle jerk going while we're all enjoying the moment & sleeping off hangovers! That's what it's all about as fans, not trying to make yourself feel better by belittling the achievements of others.

"Stand by me as I stand by you, be brave and dare to dream".

steadygetyerboots-on wrote: Yet again fans of opposition clubs trying to talk down the achievements of others; so much for the rugby league family eh?!

As for this "no one remembers of cares in a year or two" argument well that's the same whatever trophy you win! Sport is about the here & now; no one outside of Leeds cares if/when they did the treble anymore, or alternatively if the last piece of silverware a club won was some "tin pot" regional trophy when Noah was a lad!

Thanks for keeping the Cas club relevant & feel free to keep the anti-Cas circle jerk going boys while we're enjoying the moment & sleeping off hangovers! What ever happens you'll be hard pushed to find a Cas fan who hasn't enjoyed this year!



No, what you have here is the fans of one club trying to talk up there achievements.



I for one think as LLS winners go Cas this season are probably the most emphatic winners ever and thus it's a brilliant achievement. I for one have not used the derogatory 'hub cap' comment. The opening poster is a total snobbish a*se for doing so, typical of the man. However his overall point is correct, the GF is the ultimate acholade by far. It's not anti-Cas or Hudds or whoever else has won it. it's the truth.



Cas fans need to take a step back, enjoy the moment then roll up the sleeves and take on the ultimate challenge, Then you can shove it tight down the OP's throat, something I'd enjoy seeing. However at the moment it looks a bit like you're getting your excuses in early and judging by what I saw last Thursday you don't need to. IMHO the performance Wakefield put in last Thursday would have beaten all our other top 8 rivals.



My comments were not specifically aimed at you Vasty, more the theme of this & other similar threads.

The simple fact remains that there are three prizes on offer to all SL clubs at the start of the season, any attempt to rank these in order is futile as each one can/will mean something different to each individual fan of each individual club - no one opinion is more right than any other.

Cas have now secured one of these prizes, one that no other team in their 90+ year history has achieved; so the club, town & fans are rightly celebrating it. Winning a Grand Final would be another hell of an achievement & would be celebrated in a different fashion as it would be a double.

My comments were not specifically aimed at you Vasty, more the theme of this & other similar threads.

The simple fact remains that there are three prizes on offer to all SL clubs at the start of the season, any attempt to rank these in order is futile as each one can/will mean something different to each individual fan of each individual club - no one opinion is more right than any other.

Cas have now secured one of these prizes, one that no other team in their 90+ year history has achieved; so the club, town & fans are rightly celebrating it. Winning a Grand Final would be another hell of an achievement & would be celebrated in a different fashion as it would be a double.

I love the banter, which is why I threw the "regional trophy" bit in as I knew you'd take it in the spirit intended, but persistant attempts of some to demean Cas' achievement is purely sour grapes, no matter how much they try to drag fans into semantic based arguments.

