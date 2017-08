Tigerade wrote: Look at the Grand Final Trophy as "Sky's" cup. I'd love to win it as it's perceived as the pinnacle of the our sport but that is all it is - another hoop to jump through designed to thrill the TV audiences by our paymasters.

Let's see how you feel when you don't win it! You will be completely gutted and in a year or 2 nobody will give a $hit how good you were, just like Wire and Hudds before you?