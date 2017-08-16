WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - hull fc away

Board index Super League - Super 8s Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk hull fc away

Post a reply
hull fc away
Post Wed Aug 16, 2017 1:32 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13126
Location: Huddersfield
same team plays that played against wigan

ferguson, cudjoe, roberts, rapira not made it, no doubt if it was the grand final they would play.

giving them extra time to play after cup final week. think we are just going all out to win our 3 home games, won one so far, cas and leeds to go.

will need hull to have both eyes on cup final next week as well as both legs and arms to win.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: hull fc away
Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 5:45 am
GiantJake1988 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 526
No chance of winning as our attack away from home is utter pants and with the team available I see nothing more than a 20-4 loss or something along them lines.

If we lose this game and Stone still says we can make the 4 but makes our job even harder I think he needs to go to HRI and get his head tested.
Re: hull fc away
Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 7:55 am
fartown since 1961 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 23, 2011 1:27 pm
Posts: 1046
GiantJake1988 wrote:
No chance of winning as our attack away from home is utter pants and with the team available I see nothing more than a 20-4 loss or something along them lines.

If we lose this game and Stone still says we can make the 4 but makes our job even harder I think he needs to go to HRI and get his head tested.


He has to say that until it's impossible I think we peaked to get 8th place and considering our injuries 8th is an acceptable finish.

We have improved this season and I'm hoping we can field a full strength team more often than not next year as I think we will surprise a few sides
Re: hull fc away
Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 12:57 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13126
Location: Huddersfield
stone i suppose is just answering the question of top 4 thats put to him, at least soon that question can be put to bed tomorrow night.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: hull fc away
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 9:20 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18072
Location: Back in Hull.
We where awful, but thought you were excellent tonight and something to build on next season, forwards battered us and you looked like scoring every time when you shipped it wide in our 20, with Gaskell so dangerous.

I just hope we had our minds on next week and we play a bit better at Wembley.
Re: hull fc away
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 9:41 pm
Chetnik Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 30, 2012 5:25 pm
Posts: 334
Dave K. wrote:
We where awful, but thought you were excellent tonight and something to build on next season, forwards battered us and you looked like scoring every time when you shipped it wide in our 20, with Gaskell so dangerous.

I just hope we had our minds on next week and we play a bit better at Wembley.


You'll 100% play better next week. Hopefully fonua and shaul are back. You have a great pack and awesome backs plus Kelly. Don't underestimate the giants team. On our day we can beat anyone. We just need some consistency.
Re: hull fc away
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 9:44 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18072
Location: Back in Hull.
Chetnik wrote:
You'll 100% play better next week. Hopefully fonua and shaul are back. You have a great pack and awesome backs plus Kelly. Don't underestimate the giants team. On our day we can beat anyone. We just need some consistency.


Fonua played, was probably one of your better players :shock:
Re: hull fc away
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 10:53 pm
Chetnik Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 30, 2012 5:25 pm
Posts: 334
Dave K. wrote:
Fonua played, was probably one of your better players :shock:

I meant back from the injury he got tonight. He had a bad game, but he won't perform like that in a final.
Re: hull fc away
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 5:38 am
GiantJake1988 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 526
Fair play to the lads on that performance.

Had to eat my words as was saying to my dad after 10 mins I thought Gaskell wasn't good enough against good teams and then he played well from then on.

By sounds of it Cudjoe and Turner will both be out of the Cas game.

However, the win makes the Cas game meaningful. Until we lose now we still have a chance!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: hawk-eye, Jo Jumbuck, Trinity_13, Wilde 3 and 76 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,619,4781,18176,1754,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 06:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  TODAY : 08:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
WESTS
TV
  
  TODAY : 10:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
GLOUC  
  TODAY : 15:15
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HALIFAX
TV
  
  TODAY : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 05:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TOMORROW : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
CELTIC  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
DONCASTER  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
YORK  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
LONDON  
  TOMORROW : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Mon 21st Aug : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Mon 21st Aug : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Mon 21st Aug : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
OLDHAM  
  Thu 24th Aug : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 09:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 18:30
CH1
LONDON
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM