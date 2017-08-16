GiantJake1988 wrote: No chance of winning as our attack away from home is utter pants and with the team available I see nothing more than a 20-4 loss or something along them lines.



If we lose this game and Stone still says we can make the 4 but makes our job even harder I think he needs to go to HRI and get his head tested.

He has to say that until it's impossible I think we peaked to get 8th place and considering our injuries 8th is an acceptable finish.We have improved this season and I'm hoping we can field a full strength team more often than not next year as I think we will surprise a few sides