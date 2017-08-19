muttywhitedog wrote:



I still feel that home defeat to Wakefield when we were 20 points up after 20 mins is the one result that has really cost us. With that start, the score that day should have been similar to last night. We'd now be sat in 4th place, two points ahead of Saints and with a +100 points difference. Saints & Wakey will both be saying the same thing thoughI still feel that home defeat to Wakefield when we were 20 points up after 20 mins is the one result that has really cost us. With that start, the score that day should have been similar to last night. We'd now be sat in 4th place, two points ahead of Saints and with a +100 points difference.

I missed three games whilst I was on holiday and they're the three games which will ultimately have cost us a top four place if we don't make it. They were Warrington at Magic, Saints away and Wakefield home. We picked up a point when it really should've been six. I think that Saints game really knocked the stuffing out of us and it took us a while to recover.We've got a chance now but due to the cup, it's probably a slim one. Saints certainly aren't anything special but the one thing they do look to have at the minute is energy and workrate and they'll be tough to beat for a team who'll be on either an emotional high or low.