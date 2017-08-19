Singing Warrior wrote:
It's in our own hands now. Win our four remaining games and we finish in the top four whatever happens elsewhere. A tough ask I know but we've triumphed in similar circumstances in the recent past. We have a chance to do the double still.
Saints & Wakey will both be saying the same thing though
I still feel that home defeat to Wakefield when we were 20 points up after 20 mins is the one result that has really cost us. With that start, the score that day should have been similar to last night. We'd now be sat in 4th place, two points ahead of Saints and with a +100 points difference.