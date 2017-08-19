WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for Salford

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Squad for Salford

Post a reply
Re: Squad for Salford
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 9:01 am
muttywhitedog Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Aug 31, 2013 10:52 pm
Posts: 182
Singing Warrior wrote:
It's in our own hands now. Win our four remaining games and we finish in the top four whatever happens elsewhere. A tough ask I know but we've triumphed in similar circumstances in the recent past. We have a chance to do the double still.


Saints & Wakey will both be saying the same thing though :wink:

I still feel that home defeat to Wakefield when we were 20 points up after 20 mins is the one result that has really cost us. With that start, the score that day should have been similar to last night. We'd now be sat in 4th place, two points ahead of Saints and with a +100 points difference.
Re: Squad for Salford
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 9:55 am
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21127
Location: WIGAN
muttywhitedog wrote:
Saints & Wakey will both be saying the same thing though :wink:

I still feel that home defeat to Wakefield when we were 20 points up after 20 mins is the one result that has really cost us. With that start, the score that day should have been similar to last night. We'd now be sat in 4th place, two points ahead of Saints and with a +100 points difference.



I missed three games whilst I was on holiday and they're the three games which will ultimately have cost us a top four place if we don't make it. They were Warrington at Magic, Saints away and Wakefield home. We picked up a point when it really should've been six. I think that Saints game really knocked the stuffing out of us and it took us a while to recover.

We've got a chance now but due to the cup, it's probably a slim one. Saints certainly aren't anything special but the one thing they do look to have at the minute is energy and workrate and they'll be tough to beat for a team who'll be on either an emotional high or low.
Re: Squad for Salford
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 10:49 am
RichieS User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jul 14, 2017 8:33 am
Posts: 57
Wow, it's nice to be able to feel a bit more positive...

It's going to be very, very interesting that is for sure. It is a really tense few weeks for Wigan fans and that's exactly how it should be as a supporter. I hope our upturn in performances and ultimately form continues!

Even if we don't make the top-4 as long as we continue to battle right up to the final hooter at the end of the Wakey game we can make it very tough for the other teams. Whoever gets 4th spot will have bloody earned it thats for sure. Shame its an away game at Cas that is the reward :lol:
Re: Squad for Salford
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 11:29 am
Singing Warrior User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 09, 2013 7:28 pm
Posts: 266
Location: Under the thumb
RichieS wrote:
Wow, it's nice to be able to feel a bit more positive...

It's going to be very, very interesting that is for sure. It is a really tense few weeks for Wigan fans and that's exactly how it should be as a supporter. I hope our upturn in performances and ultimately form continues!

Even if we don't make the top-4 as long as we continue to battle right up to the final hooter at the end of the Wakey game we can make it very tough for the other teams. Whoever gets 4th spot will have bloody earned it thats for sure. Shame its an away game at Cas that is the reward :lol:


Not necessarily. Win all our matches and we might even finish third.
Re: Squad for Salford
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 2:36 pm
hengirl Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015 12:16 am
Posts: 167
Honestly think Hull will fall away after next weekend,we shall see,still think Saints are the salking horse in all of this,Wigan lose in a fortnight and its over Johnny win and it gets very interesting indeed.
Re: Squad for Salford
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 3:58 pm
moto748 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2494
Wigan Peer wrote:
Gildart is fast becoming a class act...



Agreed. And yet he still doesn't pass enough for some folks, apparently... :twisted:
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Cbr1000rr, Geoff, hatty, jackdog, JWarriors, SecondRowSaint, tank123 and 149 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,619,7101,51476,1814,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 06:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
12
- 44MELBOURNE
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 08:30
NRL
SYDNEY
22
- 18WESTS
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 10:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
16
- 26CRONULLA
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
32
- 18GLOUC  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:15
8s
WARRINGTON
22
- 8HALIFAX
TV
  
 NOW 
TODAY : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
0
- 10LEIGH
TV
  
Higson Try LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  TODAY : 19:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 05:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TOMORROW : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
CELTIC  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
LONDON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
DONCASTER  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
YORK  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
OLDHAM  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Thu 24th Aug : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 09:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 18:30
CH1
LONDON
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM