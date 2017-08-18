WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for Salford

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Squad for Salford

Post a reply
Re: Squad for Salford
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 2:48 pm
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12403
JWarriors wrote:
Looks like Marshall is back in, on the wrong side mind. But I think we will win this one. We need to if we want to stand any chance of top 4. I think we can only afford to lose one more game, and even then we will need some luck/help from others along the way.

I think you’re very optimistic if you think we can afford to lose any games now and still make the play offs. I think we need to win them all, start racking up points difference along the way, and even then it’s no sure thing:

We are 2 points off Saints, who are well ahead of us on points difference (86 ahead). They have Leeds (A), us (H), Wakey (A), Huddersfield (H) and Salford (A) left to play. If we beat them, the only other game I can see them losing is Leeds tonight, which is no sure thing, given that Wakey turned Leeds over last week. They look good to win the rest, particularly considering Huddersfield and Salford will likely have nothing to play for at that point.

We are 6 points off Hull FC, who have Huddersfield (H), Leeds (A), us (H), Wakefield (H) and Cas (A) left to play. I can see them losing to us, Leeds (CC final hangover) and maybe Cas, depending on whether they field an academy side, given that it’s the week before the play offs start. They are 55 points difference clear of us, which is a bit more manageable, particularly if we can beat them well at their place (easier said than done, but we do have a strong record at the KC).
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Squad for Salford
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 9:33 pm
Singing Warrior User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 09, 2013 7:28 pm
Posts: 265
Location: Under the thumb
Grimmy wrote:
I think you’re very optimistic if you think we can afford to lose any games now and still make the play offs. I think we need to win them all, start racking up points difference along the way, and even then it’s no sure thing:

We are 2 points off Saints, who are well ahead of us on points difference (86 ahead). They have Leeds (A), us (H), Wakey (A), Huddersfield (H) and Salford (A) left to play. If we beat them, the only other game I can see them losing is Leeds tonight, which is no sure thing, given that Wakey turned Leeds over last week. They look good to win the rest, particularly considering Huddersfield and Salford will likely have nothing to play for at that point.

We are 6 points off Hull FC, who have Huddersfield (H), Leeds (A), us (H), Wakefield (H) and Cas (A) left to play. I can see them losing to us, Leeds (CC final hangover) and maybe Cas, depending on whether they field an academy side, given that it’s the week before the play offs start. They are 55 points difference clear of us, which is a bit more manageable, particularly if we can beat them well at their place (easier said than done, but we do have a strong record at the KC).


It's in our own hands now. Win our four remaining games and we finish in the top four whatever happens elsewhere. A tough ask I know but we've triumphed in similar circumstances in the recent past. We have a chance to do the double still.
Re: Squad for Salford
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 9:35 pm
apollosghost Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 793
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
Props play like props should and lo and behold they look like a team again :)
Re: Squad for Salford
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 11:01 pm
Father Ted Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 7285
Played very well and well worth the score which I thought flattered Salford.
Gelling was excellent as were many others.
Just what we wanted and needed the week before Wembley.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: muttywhitedog, PurpleCheeseWarrior, The Whiffy Kipper, Tricky Dicky, WiganPom and 132 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,619,4781,18176,1754,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 06:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  TODAY : 08:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
WESTS
TV
  
  TODAY : 10:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
GLOUC  
  TODAY : 15:15
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HALIFAX
TV
  
  TODAY : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 05:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TOMORROW : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
CELTIC  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
DONCASTER  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
YORK  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
LONDON  
  TOMORROW : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Mon 21st Aug : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Mon 21st Aug : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Mon 21st Aug : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
OLDHAM  
  Thu 24th Aug : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 09:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 18:30
CH1
LONDON
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM