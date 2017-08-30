Andover Boy Strong-running second rower



Call Me God wrote: 5K or so Canadians have bought into the visits from obscure northern towns..explain how more people attended in Toronto v York than will bother watching London v Wire?

You are David Hughes and I claim my fiver.......the 'what's the point" argument has been the clubs o to for a dozen years and guess what.....it aint working!

As a marketing guru, I don't know whether you saw the press conference launching the Wolfpack. What struck me was when Eric Perez was talking about the teams they would be facing - London, Oxford, Gloucester. Not one northern team was mentioned. Maybe northern teams are hindering the worldwide growth of RL.

As a marketing guru, I don't know whether you saw the press conference launching the Wolfpack. What struck me was when Eric Perez was talking about the teams they would be facing - London, Oxford, Gloucester. Not one northern team was mentioned. Maybe northern teams are hindering the worldwide growth of RL.

I shall now be offline for several days!!



That was intentional by Eric. He and the RFL discussed how to work the early fixtures. It was no fluke they got Skolars first away and Oxford first at home.



Eric wanted to get fixtures against the known names in early. People in Canada are more likely to have heard of Oxford than, say, Hunslet and will have no idea that Hunslet are a traditional team, Oxford newbies. He felt it would be easiest to market geographic names not the fact that Hunslet used to be top notch.



I'd expect the same to happen if New York, or whoever, enter. It wasn't a north / south thing though. York were one of the teams he put forward as a candidate for the key early games.



Quite right too, the RFL did a lot of damage to Quin's RL by putting them up against Saints first home game.

Halfdan of t'wide embrace wrote: Quite right too, the RFL did a lot of damage to Quin's RL by putting them up against Saints first home game.

The RFL did the damage when they told IL he had to sell.....and sell to a reluctant buyer at that! If Perez wants to run a NY team, do you imagine he'll be told to bin any interest he has in Toronto?



Both decisions were badly damaging.



The 60-0 basically knackered up attempts to convert serious numbers of Quins RU fans. That was one of the main lines of thinking behind the rebranding down the pan inside a an hour. Howl many RU fans left at half time and were never seen again? The decision to bar Ian from involvement then put the boot in on our chances of recovering from the first blow.



BTW David Argyle is reported to be involved in the New York consortium as well as backing Toronto, your question probably isn't hypothetical. Call Me God

Halfdan of t'wide embrace wrote: BTW David Argyle is reported to be involved in the New York consortium as well as backing Toronto, your question probably isn't hypothetical.

No....but is pertinent!

No....but is pertinent!

If they let him own his own division........and that's what he's up to, then they aren't fit for purpose......



Thing with the Canadian enterprise is they are in the whole brand new to the sport, so know very little or nothing about any of the teams that they were going to face. So the way it was sold was well done. That's different from the audience we or any U.K, based team are trying to attract, even those that have never even considered RL as a sport will probably be aware of Wigan Saints and funnily enough Hull KR. Tell em about Hemel, skolars Oxford and they are gob smacked! Attracting those new "virgin" supporters needs the attraction of the bigger names.

In Toronto ask the majority they have no clue the difference between keighley cougars and Leeds rhinos apart from the name wire-quin

Just renewed my 2 Bronze Season tickets, £99 each with a New 2018 Polo shirt thrown in for each(If you book before 5pm today)



Cant complain at that.



Im sure there will be lots to complain about come Feb!!



Awww WQ be positive

