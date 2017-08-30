WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Tickets 2018

Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 7:33 pm
Call Me God wrote:
5K or so Canadians have bought into the visits from obscure northern towns..explain how more people attended in Toronto v York than will bother watching London v Wire?
You are David Hughes and I claim my fiver.......the 'what's the point" argument has been the clubs o to for a dozen years and guess what.....it aint working!

As a marketing guru, I don't know whether you saw the press conference launching the Wolfpack. What struck me was when Eric Perez was talking about the teams they would be facing - London, Oxford, Gloucester. Not one northern team was mentioned. Maybe northern teams are hindering the worldwide growth of RL.
I shall now be offline for several days!!
Catch my band, Sacrilege - dates at //www.sacrilegenwobhm.com
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:37 pm
That was intentional by Eric. He and the RFL discussed how to work the early fixtures. It was no fluke they got Skolars first away and Oxford first at home.

Eric wanted to get fixtures against the known names in early. People in Canada are more likely to have heard of Oxford than, say, Hunslet and will have no idea that Hunslet are a traditional team, Oxford newbies. He felt it would be easiest to market geographic names not the fact that Hunslet used to be top notch.

I'd expect the same to happen if New York, or whoever, enter. It wasn't a north / south thing though. York were one of the teams he put forward as a candidate for the key early games.

Quite right too, the RFL did a lot of damage to Quin's RL by putting them up against Saints first home game.
