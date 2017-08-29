wire-quin wrote: GF its not become a cemetery because solely you have left, lets not for get the 3000 fans you quoted who have walked away, plus the 2nd tier of rugby doesn't have the headlines to discuss like SL does. I suspect all have contributed.

WQ.....I have followed the club, albeit cheaply for 15 or so years and if I were still living in London I would still be dodging paying for tickets where possible and going to games. I started at Griffin Park where I lived not 4o ft from the ground and I now own a flat in Hanwell about a click away from tailfinders, so it's like I'm stalking the club...or them me. I want a strong broncos in a strong SL....Hughes offers neither......3,000 fewer fans is terrible if you're Leeds RLFC...It's terminal if you're London Broncos RLFC.......yes fans walk when the team are poop...the 52,301 who watched Leeds v Newcastle last year in the 2nd tier.....