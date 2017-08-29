WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Tickets 2018

Season Tickets 2018

Post a reply
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 7:21 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5346
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
GF its not become a cemetery because solely you have left, lets not for get the 3000 fans you quoted who have walked away, plus the 2nd tier of rugby doesn't have the headlines to discuss like SL does. I suspect all have contributed.
Mac out!
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:02 am
northernbloke Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 219
Ah excellent resorting to foul language and upper case pseudo shouting, you do know it does not read any louder.
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 9:50 am
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3876
Someone has an obvious hidden agenda. I find it quite bemusing how someone would rather see a Club go to the wall for the sake of the bill payer keeping it going. Very strange.
Image
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 3:12 pm
northernbloke Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 219
Have to agree with you atomic. Very odd approach. Luckily it's not a unit verbal view in sport over here otherwise there would be very few sports teams in existence, I don't know that many that cope without help from somebody with deep pockets
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 9:10 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 22
wire-quin wrote:
GF its not become a cemetery because solely you have left, lets not for get the 3000 fans you quoted who have walked away, plus the 2nd tier of rugby doesn't have the headlines to discuss like SL does. I suspect all have contributed.

WQ.....I have followed the club, albeit cheaply for 15 or so years and if I were still living in London I would still be dodging paying for tickets where possible and going to games. I started at Griffin Park where I lived not 4o ft from the ground and I now own a flat in Hanwell about a click away from tailfinders, so it's like I'm stalking the club...or them me. I want a strong broncos in a strong SL....Hughes offers neither......3,000 fewer fans is terrible if you're Leeds RLFC...It's terminal if you're London Broncos RLFC.......yes fans walk when the team are poop...the 52,301 who watched Leeds v Newcastle last year in the 2nd tier.....
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 9:14 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 22
atomic wrote:
Someone has an obvious hidden agenda. I find it quite bemusing how someone would rather see a Club go to the wall for the sake of the bill payer keeping it going. Very strange.

I've never......EVER hidden my agenda buddy. London could have been a powerhouse in RL......the RFL and Hughes put paid to that! London RL will not go to the wall if the Broncos fold, but certain investors will not deal with the current owner and that is a fact known by a great deal of the few long term fans still on board. David Hughes is a saint.......just a really stupid one!
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 9:47 pm
northernbloke Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 219
WQ it's one of those things mate, we had a fair few fans who came to watch there SL team when we played them, so unlikely we will see them for a while, the appeal of rugby league in our area is hard enough when you have the bigger names in the game coming down. Trying to talk folk into coming to see Swinton and batley gonna be a real uphill struggle, but it's about managing expectations and trying to build slowly again.
It's what happens with any re structure that could and probably will decide our long term fate
