WQ it's one of those things mate, we had a fair few fans who came to watch there SL team when we played them, so unlikely we will see them for a while, the appeal of rugby league in our area is hard enough when you have the bigger names in the game coming down. Trying to talk folk into coming to see Swinton and batley gonna be a real uphill struggle, but it's about managing expectations and trying to build slowly again.
It's what happens with any re structure that could and probably will decide our long term fate