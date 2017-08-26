WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Tickets 2018

Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 11:50 pm
northernbloke


Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 209
So call me dog! What do you suggest
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 11:36 am
Bostwick


Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1165
You have done it now !!!
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 6:33 pm
northernbloke


Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 209
Bosty, am just interested to know what dog means when he suggests "ripping the plaster off"
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:18 pm
Call Me God

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 11
northernbloke wrote:
Bosty, am just interested to know what dog means when he suggests "ripping the plaster off"


Currently the club operates on a budget of whatever the cheque writer says he can afford and little else. Without him, the club would have to fend for itself and that's what it needs to do if it is ever survive in the long term.

I could wax on about "missed opportunities" and "insane appointments to key roles" but the reality is that whilst there is the safety net of our benefactor, the club will never improve in the areas it needs to, such as the business side of things.

Great strides are being made on the pitch and for the time being, ETF is a tidy ground which is more than adequate but if we hadn't dropped the Ball v Fev, there's a very good chance we would have been playing the French for a place back in SL and then ETF wouldn't have been fit for purpose, so we'd be off again. I disliked the Hive and I actually like Trailfinders, but The Hive is the type of ground we should be playing at with a capacity that we should attempt to fill.....not 300/400 home fans of which half are regulars.

Toronto (it's early days there) have achieved more in 1 short season than we have under the 12 year tenure of our current benefactor. They have done this because Perez and the backers have set themselves targets...they are all over the media, social media,constantly banging on about how the Greatest Game is exactly that.....I don't know if they'l still exist in 10 years time, but I do know they won't die wondering!
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 1:21 am
northernbloke


Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 209
The reality is without a cheque writer the club would not exist.
So correct me if I am wrong, yr sticking plaster approach is Dave Hughes stops paying the bills!
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 3:45 am
Call Me God

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 11
northernbloke wrote:
The reality is without a cheque writer the club would not exist.
So correct me if I am wrong, yr sticking plaster approach is Dave Hughes stops paying the bills!

Correct.
The Club on life support is no club at all......it's a toy that will be cast aside when the current owner is dead or broke..
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 6:35 am
wire-quin



Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5340
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
I'm not sure if you have seen but there are rumours of a potential NY 'franchise'. My hope, small I accept, is that the game begins to get a wider profile and someone sees the potential of a London comes in for The Broncos. There is no question a well managed London club has to be the important franchise for the RFL if expansion is what they aspire to.

Did anyone see Backchat last week? They suggested Melbourne an expansion club in ARL territory was the most successful RL club ever.
Mac out!
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 8:09 am
Bostwick


Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1165
Far from this wider approach to Rugby League. Super League has a good chance this season. To Gary Schofields delight. To revert to the M62 corridor, if Catalan get to and lose the Million pound Game. What good will that do for the sport.
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 8:34 am
Bostwick


Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1165
CMG you are quite right about the position the club is in, being totally reliant on the benevolence of David Hughes. From what I am told, David Hughes was very upset by the performance of the team at Hull KR. If as it looks we do not get the promotion to Super League that he wishes, will he throw his toys out of the pram. I wonder? It would not be for the first time.
I appreciate that David Hughes bankrolls the club. I am grateful that he does. However the man, is like us all. Not getting any younger. If he loves the club as he surely must. You would expect that he would wish to club to continue and thrive after his departure. I do not know, he may have a plan, I suspect he has not.
Now is the time to either look around for someone similar to himself to come in and at least get involved with an aim to taking over. Or work with the supporters, which is something the club has failed to do so far.
