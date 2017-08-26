northernbloke wrote: Bosty, am just interested to know what dog means when he suggests "ripping the plaster off"

Currently the club operates on a budget of whatever the cheque writer says he can afford and little else. Without him, the club would have to fend for itself and that's what it needs to do if it is ever survive in the long term.I could wax on about "missed opportunities" and "insane appointments to key roles" but the reality is that whilst there is the safety net of our benefactor, the club will never improve in the areas it needs to, such as the business side of things.Great strides are being made on the pitch and for the time being, ETF is a tidy ground which is more than adequate but if we hadn't dropped the Ball v Fev, there's a very good chance we would have been playing the French for a place back in SL and then ETF wouldn't have been fit for purpose, so we'd be off again. I disliked the Hive and I actually like Trailfinders, but The Hive is the type of ground we should be playing at with a capacity that we should attempt to fill.....not 300/400 home fans of which half are regulars.Toronto (it's early days there) have achieved more in 1 short season than we have under the 12 year tenure of our current benefactor. They have done this because Perez and the backers have set themselves targets...they are all over the media, social media,constantly banging on about how the Greatest Game is exactly that.....I don't know if they'l still exist in 10 years time, but I do know they won't die wondering!