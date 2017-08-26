WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Tickets 2018

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers London Broncos Season Tickets 2018

Post a reply
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 11:50 pm
northernbloke Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 208
So call me dog! What do you suggest
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 11:36 am
Bostwick Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1162
You have done it now !!!
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 6:33 pm
northernbloke Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 208
Bosty, am just interested to know what dog means when he suggests "ripping the plaster off"
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:18 pm
Call Me God Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 9
northernbloke wrote:
Bosty, am just interested to know what dog means when he suggests "ripping the plaster off"


Currently the club operates on a budget of whatever the cheque writer says he can afford and little else. Without him, the club would have to fend for itself and that's what it needs to do if it is ever survive in the long term.

I could wax on about "missed opportunities" and "insane appointments to key roles" but the reality is that whilst there is the safety net of our benefactor, the club will never improve in the areas it needs to, such as the business side of things.

Great strides are being made on the pitch and for the time being, ETF is a tidy ground which is more than adequate but if we hadn't dropped the Ball v Fev, there's a very good chance we would have been playing the French for a place back in SL and then ETF wouldn't have been fit for purpose, so we'd be off again. I disliked the Hive and I actually like Trailfinders, but The Hive is the type of ground we should be playing at with a capacity that we should attempt to fill.....not 300/400 home fans of which half are regulars.

Toronto (it's early days there) have achieved more in 1 short season than we have under the 12 year tenure of our current benefactor. They have done this because Perez and the backers have set themselves targets...they are all over the media, social media,constantly banging on about how the Greatest Game is exactly that.....I don't know if they'l still exist in 10 years time, but I do know they won't die wondering!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 26 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,622,7681,29476,1984,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
21
- 22MANLY
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
14
- 16ST GEORGE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  TOMORROW : 19:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM